Syska Mini Smart Plug review: Lets you make any device smart

Pairing process is simple

To pair this smart plug with your smartphone and enjoy a smart home experience, you need to first download and install the Syska Smart Home app on your smartphone. Then, plug in the smart plug to a power socket and press and hold the power button at the side for a few seconds until the blue light starts blinking. This indicates that the smart plug is ready to be paired.

Now, open the Syska Smart Home app and press the Add Device button and choose the Mini Smart Plug option from the list of devices that appear on the screen. Ensure that your phone is connected to a WiFi network for a successful pairing. Remember that the smart plug will also have to be connected to the same network.

That's it! You can control the devices connected to the smart plug from another room to avoid overheating and save energy.

Syska Smart Home app has useful features

This app lets you remotely control the Syska smart home devices from anywhere. You can add as many Syska devices as you own with a single app. You can use both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to control this smart plug.

In addition to this, the Syska Smart Home app comes with many useful features. You can easily establish connection with any device, receive notifications regarding overheating of devices, set a time and schedule your devices to be turned on and off and save energy whenever the device is not needed.

Performance is quite impressive

When it comes to the performance of this smart plug from Syska, it doesn't let you down and gives you an impressive performance and user experience. It won't be an exaggeration to say that it lets you turn any device into a smart device.

Well, we tried using the smart plug with both Google Assistant on a smartphone and Amazon Alexa with the Echo Dot. It worked smoothly with both the voice assistants and followed our voice commands instantly. We tried it with smartphone chargers, laptop chargers, Wi-Fi router and speaker systems. It worked in an amazing way.

All you need to do is just voice out the command "Turn on smart plug" and "Turn off smart plug", be it Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant that you are using. And, it will listen to your command and follow the instruction.

However, we felt a little trouble in the same as it might let you down in some cases and you might have to voice out the command another time to turn it on and off.

Verdict

The Syska Mini Smart Plug is definitely a nice addition to your home if you really want to adapt to the smart home trend that is an emerging concept. It simply lets you turn any device into a smart device! You can just voice out your commands to make it work. We experienced the comfort of sitting on a couch and turning on the soundbar and TV just by voicing out the command and it worked like a pro.