Syska Smart Table Lamp review: It’s a good add-on to your study table

Design

This smart LED table lamp has a rubberized body that is designed ergonomically. It is flexible and thus can be adjusted with ease. You can turn the lamp in any direction and bend it to experience an effortless reading experience. The height of the lamp can be increased by making it stand straight. There is a rectangular LED lamp with many small bulbs. These bulbs light up together giving a bright light output.

There is a feather touch control panel integrated on the lamp. There are five feather touch controls at the base of the lamp. There is a power button at the center, up and down buttons to increase and decrease the brightness, night mode and reading mode. Notably, the table lamp will function in 3 levels of brightness - warm light, white light and daylight in both the modes.

There is a power adapter bundled in the box as the smart lamp lacks an inbuilt battery. So, there is a connector at the bottom base to plug in the power cord. Of course, I do miss an inbuilt battery, which would have added more value to this product.

Hands-free operation

The Syska smart table lamp is preloaded with Amazon Alexa support. If you don't want to use the feather controls, you can control the lamp using Alexa. You can basically turn it on/off and adjust the brightness without touching it.

There is an app as well to avail the hands-free operation. However, the catch is that your phone and the lamp should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and it doesn't involve any complicated process to connect the lamp to Wi-Fi. You just have to download and install the companion app called iO.e on your smartphone and turn on the lamp and keep your phone next to the lamp for a few seconds.

Performance

During my usage, I liked the flexible build of the lamp. It looks sleek without any compromise on rendering the much-needed lighting according to my requirement. Though there are feather controls for almost all the functionalities, I noticed that the brightness down button requires a few taps to reduce the brightness occasionally though not all time. However, I didn't face the same with the other controls.

When it comes to using the app, it is pretty simple and straightforward. I could connect the device easily to the app and it is simple to operate the app. There are simple controls to turn the lamp on and off and increase or decrease the brightness. The brightness can be controlled by dragging on the screen. Also, there is a PC mode in the app to get the right amount on light while using a laptop or PC.

And, the lamp renders good brightness and there are three levels of brightness to get the right amount of light based on the ambient lighting conditions. The one thing that I like is that this lamp renders the maximum brightness instantly without any delay. This lamp can render temperature ranges 3000K to 6000K. It is touted that this lamp can render a life of up to 30,000 hours, which is pretty impressive.

Verdict

Priced at Rs. 3,699, this smart table lamp from Syska is a good buy if you want to adapt to the emerging smart home trend. However, the major downside is the lack of a wireless connection to keep it operating so you are bound to use it next to a power socket without the flexibility of taking it around your home. Otherwise, it is a nice product that does what it is meant to do - illuminate your study table with the right amount of light.