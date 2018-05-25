Tagg Loop wireless speakers review: Speaker that doubles up as a power bank

Design: Not built for outdoor use

Tagg has given the speaker an old school style. The speakers are oblong in shape with curved edges. As for the material used, the speaker is made up of all plastic casing. It does not come with any IP rating, and also it doesn't have the any kind of cover over the ports. Make sure you avoid any contact from water as the speaker is not water-dust resistant.

The connectivity features are placed at the rear where you will find a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB slot, microSD slot along with on/off button. The speaker is available in single colour variant that is black. Other color variants would have been appreciated.

The functional keys are placed at the top of the top of the speakers and are pretty distinguishable from each other. The speaker weighs 0.5 kg which makes the device heavy compared to the other speakers in this price range. So if you are planning to buy it for travel purposes and you might consider exploring some other options. To be precise, this is more of a desk speaker rather being an outdoor one. There is no way that you can attach a strap to the speakers while on the go and above all the speaker is bit heavy for regular commute.

Features and specs:

The Tagg Loop runs on Bluetooth V4.0. I didn't experience any connectivity issues with the speaker and was able to pair the speaker with smartphones easily. When it comes to the technicality, the speaker produces a total of 16 W (2 X 8W) power output.

The audio output of the speakers can get pretty loud on higher volume levels. The device makes use of micro USB slot for charging and is packed with a 2,400 mAh battery. It takes 2- 3 hours to charge the speakers to 100 percent which will give you a back up of up to 4 hours when the music is played at 60 percent volume.

Doubles up as Power bank

Interestingly, the speaker also doubles up as a power bank so you can also charge your devices while listening to your favorite tracks.. However, considering the fact that most of the devices comes along with a bigger battery it should not come as a surprise that the speaker will charge a device only once.

Speaking of the connectivity aspects, the speaker comes with support for 3.5mm audio jack along with microSD card slot for additional playback support. Tagg Loop uses standard microUSB charging slot for charging. The speaker also comes packed with built-in mic for hands-free calling. The built in mic worked without any issues while receiving or making calls. The audio quality was pretty decent.

Performance: Loud output with a fair amount of bass

As mentioned earlier, the speaker makes use of 2 X 8W speakers that total to 16 ohms output. The speaker can get pretty loud at 100 percent volume, and produce a punchy bass. I played a wide genre of music and will say that the speaker performed quite well. The speaker would have been a perfect choice if it also came along with some kind of IP rating. The bass produced by the speaker also packs a little punch so it would be a good investment if you are looking for a desk speaker with loud sound output and punchy bass.

Verdict:

Tagg Loop is designed as a portable desk speaker. The sound output produced from the device is loud and has a punchy bass. The only drawback of this device is that it doesn't come along with any kind of IP rating for added protection. So, if you are looking for a portable speaker for your desk and only indoor use, you can definitely go with these. However, if you want a speaker for daily commute or outdoor activities, then you should check out other options that are available in this price range.