10 highly rated games for Android

PUBG Mobile

The PUBG game is the most popular game on your Android device. It is the original Battle Royale game. In this game, 100 parachutes lands on a remote island where you have to hunt down weapons and fight with other players and defeat them.

Art of War 3

Art of War 3 is a modern warfare strategy games. It is a real-time PvP battles where you have to fight with your enemies fiercely. Thousands of players from all over the world plays this game. The highlight of the point is classical RTS direct control system.

Plant vs Zombies 2

In this game, you will have to take the help of plants for protecting plants. You have to battle through 11 crazy worlds. The game allows you to discover hundreds of zombies and plants. It is a good strategy game.

Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is a fast-paced games that comes from Clash of Clans. This is again a strategy game. You again have to strategize with your team for fighting against the opposing time.

Candy Crush Saga

The game of Candy Crush Saga is loved by millions of people. In this game, you will have to match three candies to make a right match. The game comes with thousands of puzzling challenges.

Alien: Blackout

It is a strategy game where you have to guide four engineers. In this game you either have to survive, or you have to die. It should be noted that it is a paid game available on Google Play Store.

Asphalt 9: Legends

It is a car racing game where you get the chance to race in prestigious cars with other players. With Asphalt 9: Legends feel the thrill of arcade racing. You can create your club and compete against the world.

Oddmar

Oddmar was awarded Apple Design Award 2018 Winner. The game as a beautiful story plot. In this game, you will be able to discover magic weapons to fight with your friends.

8 Ball Pool

It is the best pool game that you can have on your device. The 8 Ball Pool allows you to play pool game with your friends. you get to challenge the people from all around the world.

Lemmings: The Official Game

It is a puzzle game where you have to guide Lemmings for reaching home. In this game, you have to check the route which is safest and fastest.