10 offline games to download on your iPhone or iPad today

Boring long periods where you count every second and wait for your commute to end or wonder when the bell is going to ring has become a thing of the past.
With the thousands of developers out there churning out games by the hundred every day you no longer need to contemplate existence or meditate on what goes on in the mind of your dog, you can choose a game and happily wile away time killing monsters, testing your logical skills or winning races. You can compare scores and compete against players from across the world.
But what if you’re stuck in a place without access to Internet? Fret not, below is a list of games that you can play on your iOS device anywhere, anytime.
Kraino
Paying homage to classic platformers like Mega Man and Castlevania, Kraino with its outstanding pixel art style and eerie music is here to recreate the nostalgia of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Hack and slash your way through bats, ghosts and slime blobs in six different castles culminating in a showdown with each boss.
Price: Free
Super Stickman Golf 3
Spread over 20 challenging courses, this physics-based puzzle game sets you the goal of getting your ball into the hole in as few pars as possible.
Price: Free
Flipflop Solitaire
This is a game which flips the traditional solitaire on its head, it is very weird and confusing at first.
Whereas the traditional solitaire wants you to untie knots of unordered cards into neat and ordered sequences, Flipflop Solitaire is not quite the same.
Price: Free
Threes!
The purpose of this game is to obtain the highest multiple of three possible by moving tiles around.
The free version gives you 10 plays, after which you will be required to watch an ad to play further.
Threes! Free
Price: Free
Threes!
Price: $2.99
Mekorama
With its focus on physics and ever-shifting perspectives, this game is impossible to put down. There has never been a one-giant-eyed robot more adorable nor puzzles more engaging.
Price: Free
You Must Build A Boat
As the name suggests, the quest of this game involves building, (insert drumroll here) a boat.
With a pixelated protagonist, crafty mods and NPCs to recruit, this game is truly a gem.
Price: $2.99
Pair Solitaire
Your goal in Pair Solitaire will be to match pairs of cards till there are none left
Price: Free
Ridiculous Fishing – A Tale of Redemption
Join Billy the Fisherman's quest to seek redemption for an uncertain past while he sits in the middle of the ocean contemplating life.
Price: $2.99
Alto’s Adventure
Ski and snowboard your way through chasms, slopes and weather changes rescuing llamas and racing Elders
Price: $4.99
Campfire Cooking
Rotate, jostle and twist wooden and metal skewers around and over fires to cook them.
The whole game is set against the background of a vacationing family telling stories around a campfire.
Price: $3.99
