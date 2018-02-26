10 offline games to download on your iPhone or iPad today

Kraino

Paying homage to classic platformers like Mega Man and Castlevania, Kraino with its outstanding pixel art style and eerie music is here to recreate the nostalgia of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Hack and slash your way through bats, ghosts and slime blobs in six different castles culminating in a showdown with each boss.

Price: Free

Super Stickman Golf 3

Spread over 20 challenging courses, this physics-based puzzle game sets you the goal of getting your ball into the hole in as few pars as possible.

Price: Free

Flipflop Solitaire

This is a game which flips the traditional solitaire on its head, it is very weird and confusing at first.

Whereas the traditional solitaire wants you to untie knots of unordered cards into neat and ordered sequences, Flipflop Solitaire is not quite the same.

Price: Free

Threes!

The purpose of this game is to obtain the highest multiple of three possible by moving tiles around.

The free version gives you 10 plays, after which you will be required to watch an ad to play further.

Threes! Free

Price: Free

Threes!

Price: $2.99

Mekorama

With its focus on physics and ever-shifting perspectives, this game is impossible to put down. There has never been a one-giant-eyed robot more adorable nor puzzles more engaging.

Price: Free

You Must Build A Boat

As the name suggests, the quest of this game involves building, (insert drumroll here) a boat.

With a pixelated protagonist, crafty mods and NPCs to recruit, this game is truly a gem.

Price: $2.99

Pair Solitaire

Your goal in Pair Solitaire will be to match pairs of cards till there are none left

Price: Free

Ridiculous Fishing – A Tale of Redemption

Join Billy the Fisherman's quest to seek redemption for an uncertain past while he sits in the middle of the ocean contemplating life.

Price: $2.99

Alto’s Adventure

Ski and snowboard your way through chasms, slopes and weather changes rescuing llamas and racing Elders

Price: $4.99

Your less than 4GB Android smartphone cannot handle these games!

Campfire Cooking

Rotate, jostle and twist wooden and metal skewers around and over fires to cook them.

The whole game is set against the background of a vacationing family telling stories around a campfire.

Price: $3.99