11 Facts About Gaming In 2015 That’ll Blow Your Mind

The gaming world has undergone a lot of change in the past few years, especially with the arrival of new mediums of entertainment. Here are some of the facts about the gaming world that will surprise you.

PC Is the Dominant Platform

Despite the arrival of a several gaming consoles and other platforms, PC still remains the dominant platform of all.

About 62% of the people still use a PC for all their gaming needs.

The Most Common Age Rating Is 'E' For Everyone

While people think that most of the video games are all about guns, shooting and all kinds of weapons of mass destruction leading to an action packed and rage fuelled environment. But none of that is true because according to Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) out of the total number of games produced last year, 41% of it were 'E' rated i.e. For Everyone. While 'M' (Mature) rated games shared a 14% and 'AO' (Adults Only) comprised only 1% of all.

Story

People prefer story over explosions, exciting plots over battles and interesting characters over weapons. According to the survey 22% of people buy a video game on the basis of a good story/overall plot.

42% of Americans play for 3 or more hours a week, resulting into less number of hours of watching TV.

Who said you can't make money from video games, the Gaming Industry makes somewhere around 22.41 Billion in Sales.