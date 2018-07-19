11 Facts About Gaming In 2015 That’ll Blow Your Mind

Related Articles
The gaming world has undergone a lot of change in the past few years, especially with the arrival of new mediums of entertainment. Here are some of the facts about the gaming world that will surprise you.
PC Is the Dominant Platform
Despite the arrival of a several gaming consoles and other platforms, PC still remains the dominant platform of all.
About 62% of the people still use a PC for all their gaming needs.
The Most Common Age Rating Is 'E' For Everyone
While people think that most of the video games are all about guns, shooting and all kinds of weapons of mass destruction leading to an action packed and rage fuelled environment. But none of that is true because according to Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) out of the total number of games produced last year, 41% of it were 'E' rated i.e. For Everyone. While 'M' (Mature) rated games shared a 14% and 'AO' (Adults Only) comprised only 1% of all.
Story
People prefer story over explosions, exciting plots over battles and interesting characters over weapons. According to the survey 22% of people buy a video game on the basis of a good story/overall plot.
42% of Americans play for 3 or more hours a week, resulting into less number of hours of watching TV.
Who said you can't make money from video games, the Gaming Industry makes somewhere around 22.41 Billion in Sales.
With the addition of new mediums of entertainment like mobile phones, laptops or tabs and handheld gaming devices, there has been a significant increase in the number of people playing video games. As recorded the average age of gamers around the globe is 35 and most of them have a particular period in their lives when they would play games regularly. That period can be anything between 10-15 years. Things have started to change now, with 94% of the parents taking note of what their children are playing and 54% of them even enjoy these games as much as their kids. It is because games provide for a higher engagement levels as compared to movies or music. You interact with the game, with its characters and even make your own choices. All these things lead to a better level of enjoyment and fun. Companies like the Sony and Microsoft have used this hybrid consoles that work for everything, watching movies, TV, music and live or streamed content. Sounds strange but it is true that according to the statistics, 33% of women over 18 play games as compared to the 15% of males under 18.
155 Million Americans Play Video Games
6.5 Hours Is an Average Online Multiplayer Session
63% of Parents Say Video Games Are a Positive Influence
47% of people Think Games Are better Value for Money than Movies or Music.
54% of Console Owners Use Them to Watch Movies
There Are More Women Gamers Over 18 than Males Under 18
With the addition of new mediums of entertainment like mobile phones, laptops or tabs and handheld gaming devices, there has been a significant increase in the number of people playing video games.
As recorded the average age of gamers around the globe is 35 and most of them have a particular period in their lives when they would play games regularly. That period can be anything between 10-15 years.
Things have started to change now, with 94% of the parents taking note of what their children are playing and 54% of them even enjoy these games as much as their kids.
It is because games provide for a higher engagement levels as compared to movies or music. You interact with the game, with its characters and even make your own choices. All these things lead to a better level of enjoyment and fun.
Companies like the Sony and Microsoft have used this hybrid consoles that work for everything, watching movies, TV, music and live or streamed content.
Sounds strange but it is true that according to the statistics, 33% of women over 18 play games as compared to the 15% of males under 18.