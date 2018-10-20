5 ways to make money while playing games

Become a Streamer

YouTube and Twitch are both great ways to generate money, if you are good at a game, you can stream your gameplay for a worldwide audience that is glued to their screens. YouTube has a separate section for gamers that is known as YouTube Gaming.

Streamers can earn with the help of Ads from Google. If you are familiar with the YouTube Platform, you can make some quick bucks by taking advantage of the platform by streaming your live gaming videos.

eSports

The eSports community is a growing forum and is on the lookout for players are capable of filling the void or bridging the gap that is holding them back or can propel them to new heights. Online gaming competitions are the best chance for an upcoming gamer to showcase their skills and potentially get recruited by gaming bigwigs.

Game Reviews

Your experience when playing a game, the things that you liked, the things you disliked. In addition to the developers, the average consumer who is looking for their next purchase will also be on the lookout for honest user experiences. Sharing your reviews on a personal blog and then monetizing it through Google Ads is how you can start earning. An understanding of SEO and internet marketing will go a long way in helping to bring in traffic for monetization.

Gaming Strategies

Developing strategies that other players will be able to use is the best way to cultivate a following and maintaining a steady following by constantly delivering will make sure that you have viewers or visitors to your YouTube channel or website. This, in turn, will help you to monetize your knowledge with the help of Google Ads.

Beta Testing

As the gaming industry grows, more companies start developing games. Ironing out the kinks and ensuring a great user experience will require a complete understanding of various aspects of the game and that is where beta testing comes into the picture. There are various online platforms for companies to look for beta testers and beta testers to find a company offering beta testing opportunities. How much you earn will depend on the clarity of the feedback, and the amount of work involved.