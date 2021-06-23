ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Gaming Gadgets Sale: Discount Offer On Gaming Devices

    By
    |

    Gaming has gone mainstream in the last few years, and you can now buy gaming smartphones, gaming laptops, gaming backpacks, gaming monitors, and a lot of gadgets that are related to gaming. Amazon is now hosting a sale for gaming gadgets, where the e-commerce platform is now offering a lot of deals and discounts on gaming-related products.

     

    Amazon Gaming Gadget Sale 2021

    We have hand picked some of the best deals from Amazon Gaming Gadget Sale, where, you can now get products like Acer Nitro 5, ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 Gaming Headset, LG Ultra gear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz gaming monitor, and much more at a lower price tag.

    Acer Nitro 5

    Acer Nitro 5

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 89,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 67,990 ; You Save: Rs. 22,009 (24%)

    Acer Nitro 5 is available at 24% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 67,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad L340
     

    Lenovo Ideapad L340

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 66,899 ; Price: Rs. 48,990 ; You Save: Rs. 17,909 (27%)

    Lenovo Ideapad L340 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 48,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 89,990 ; You Save: Rs. 39,000 (30%)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 89,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,888 ; Price: Rs. 66,990 ; You Save: Rs. 12,898 (16%)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available at 16% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 66,990 onwards during the sale.

    HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 Gaming Headset

    HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 Gaming Headset

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 8,490 ; Price: Rs. 5,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (29%)

    HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 Gaming Headset is available at 29% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,990 onwards during the sale.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Premium Mechanical Keyboard

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Premium Mechanical Keyboard

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 6,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,310 ; You Save: Rs. 3,189 (49%)

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Premium Mechanical Keyboard is available at 49% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,310 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Strix GT35 Intel Core i7 10700KF 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop

    ASUS ROG Strix GT35 Intel Core i7 10700KF 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,27,990 ; Price: Rs. 1,84,713 ; You Save: Rs. 43,277 (19%)

    ASUS ROG Strix GT35 Intel Core i7 10700KF 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop is available at 19% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,84,713 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Bravia 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV 55X7500H

    Sony Bravia 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV 55X7500H

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 94,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 67,490 ; You Save: Rs. 27,410 (29%)

    Sony Bravia 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV 55X7500H is available at 29% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 67,490 onwards during the sale.

    LG Ultragear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz

    LG Ultragear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 26,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 12,501 (48%)

    LG Ultragear 24 inch (60.96 cm) 144Hz is available at 48% discount during Amazon Gaming Gadgets sale. You can get this device for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X