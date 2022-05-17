Apex Legends Mobile Launched In India; Here’s How to Download On Android, iOS Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Apex Legends Mobile has finally been launched globally for Android and iOS devices after years of wait. Respawn, EA's subsidiary, had been doing the beta testing of the massively popular battle royale game in India for months. Now, both Android and iOS users in the country will be able to download and play Apex Legends Mobile on their mobile phones and tablets.

What Does Apex Legends Mobile Bring For Gamers?

Set in the Apex Legends universe, Apex Legends Mobile brings an immersive battle royale gaming experience. The strategy-based multiplayer shooter game allows players to choose from different heroes or Legends, which have their own unique abilities and personalities. All the characters in the game provide an array of playstyles. Gamers are allowed to choose from different weapon categories like assault rifles, SMG, LMG, snipers, shotguns, marksman weapons etc.

Apex Legends Mobile also brings a new mobile-exclusive character named Fade, which has passive, tactical, and unique abilities like other Legends. It's worth noting that the character unlocks at Tier 25. Apart from the new Legend, the stable build now has the new Overflow map in the Arena mode. There also are new weapons like the heatshield, 30x30 marksman rifle, 4x-10x thermal optic scopes, and a new team-fill element.

Apex Legends Mobile Minimum System Requirements

Apex Legends Mobile Android System Requirements

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 / Hisilicon Kirin 650 / MediaTek Helio P20 / Samsung Exynos 7420 or equivalent.

Android Version: Android 6.0 or higher

RAM: Minimum 2GB

Storage: Minimum 4GB

Graphics Library: OpenGL 3.1 or above

Apex Legends Mobile iOS System Requirements

iOS Version: iOS 11.0 or higher

Processor: Apple A9

RAM: Minimum 2GB

Storage: Minimum 4GB free space

Supported Models: Apple iPhone 6s or later

Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registration Rewards

Those who already pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile on Android or iOS are getting special rewards. They will get Founder's badge, R99 Epi Skin, Bloodhound banner frame and pose, Molten Earth Epic Skin, Sunfire Initiate Epic skin, and more. The users should keep in mind that these rewards will only be given to those who pre-registered for it before the launch.

Apex Legends Mobile Competitors In India

Apex Legends was originally introduced in 2019 for platforms like Windows, PS4, and Xbox One. Although the game has been massively popular on both PC and console, it will be facing stiff competition from other battle royale games in India. Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI, NEW STATE Mobile, and Call of Duty: Mobile are its biggest competitors, which already have a huge game base in the country.

