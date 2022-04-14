Apple’s Latest Patent Hints Big Move In Gaming Sector Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple is yet to fully enter the gaming market. Maybe that’s the reason its competitors like Microsoft and Sony have managed to capture a huge chunk of the gaming market. Yet, in the past few years, the company has started addressing this gap. Apple Arcade was its biggest move in that direction.

But Apple doesn’t plan on stopping there and its latest patents hint the same. Published by the US Patent & Trademark Office, the patent showed a series of game controllers that might connect to Apple devices via magnetic attachments.

Apple Patents Several Controller Designs

If the latest information is to be believed, Apple might be pouring in hefty sums to fuel its gaming arm. Patently Apple found out that the company has filed a set of designs in Europe that differ from the US document and help clarify what its potential plans are for the device.

The European filing shows three main designs that provide more access to what the company must be planning around gaming controllers. The first shows a Switch-style attachment that might fit on either side of the iPhone or the iPad. The second design shows a controller being attached underneath the tablet or phone. This could be just buttons or can feature a whole display -- making it similar to the Nintendo Advance SP.

Apple Does What It Does Best

The third design shows a normal controller, but what separates it from others is a little switch in the middle bottom. It could allow them to select whether they want to connect the controller to the iPhone or Apple TV.

It goes without saying that whatever Apple will launch, people will buy it. A physical game controller could be a great way of taking Apple Arcade to new heights. But what’s more important is to decide whether to make a mobile add-on or a more traditional standalone controller.

It won’t make any sense for the company to introduce several accessories at once, as it could get confusing for the buyers. However, Apple filling for these patents doesn’t necessarily mean that these products will make it to the production phase. But let’s hope we get to see these devices soon.

