Top PC And Console Games Of 2020 That You Shouldn’t Miss: The Witcher 3, CoD, Doom, And More

Moreover, the launch of new gaming consoles and dedicated gaming PCs and monitors have further assisted in the gaming boom. We've compiled a list of some of the best games for both PCs and consoles. Do note, the list isn't in any particular order and each title presents some of the best gaming experiences.

The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is considered to be one of the best open-world games available, and it's been so for a while now. Despite its debut in 2015, The Witcher 3 is one of the best action role-playing games. As an award-winner, the game comes with incredible depth based on the fantasy novel series. The game is available on PS 4, Xbox One, and even available on Windows PCs.

Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III also makes it to the list of best PC and console games of the year. The game is another action role-playing video game developed that can be experienced on PS4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. What makes it unique is that the gamer is certain to experience death in it! The complex combat system in the fantasy world is something that'll bring out the gamer in you to master it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

While many may not agree, Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most popular and best games for PC and consoles. Microsoft Flight Simulator is a series of amateur flight simulator programs for Microsoft Windows operating systems that kickstarted on MS-DOS and the Classic macOS. The life-like graphics and support is something that transforms gamers to actually immerses gamers like no other. If you love planes and want to experience what it would be like flying one - Microsoft Flight Simulator is the game to explore!

Call Of Duty

Starting from 2003, Call Of Duty has made it to the list of best games for PC and gaming consoles even in 20202. The point-and-shoot game brings out the survival instincts of the gamer as they move from several segments of the Cold War to futuristic worlds, and even outer space. The free-to-play modern warfare game is available on platforms and has even won a large userbase on mobile. The best part is the several chapters and updates on the game, right from its inception, that presents a unique gaming experience.

God Of War

Adding to the list of action-adventure games is God Of War. The game began in 2005 on the Sony PS2 console and since then, has become of the best flagship titles for gaming consoles. Presently, there are eight games across multiple platforms with a ninth one currently in development. The game revolves around the ancient Greek mythology of the God of War - Ares. The series continues to bring in other myths, where the gamer needs to find redemption from the conflicts.

Doom: Eternal

Adding to the list of best games for PC and gaming consoles is Doom: Eternal. As another first-person shooter game, Doom: Eternal takes the gamer into Hell to combat the never-ending list of demons. Only winning over them means reclaiming the Earth, which is another well-accepted concept for gamers. Creative weapons is another feature that attracts gamers to the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed has been topping the charts as one of the best video games for a while now. Assassin's Creed Valhalla has now joined the list, which comes as a successor to the previous Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The role-playing video game will require the main character (Eivor) to encounter and fight against assassins, templars, and other villains. Like most games, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on platforms.

Minecraft

Minecraft! The title resounds its popularity across age-groups and gamers across the world. The survival-based sandbox video game has been bought more than 100 million times since its debut in 2009. The game involves the construction of your world with the available resources or even discovering some existing ones created by other players. Players can explore several tools and blocks to bring out some brilliant and unique constructions, making it one of the best graphics game.

Crysis

Another first-person shooter game, Crysis is a popular title among gamers. The immersive game provides one of the best shooter-game experiences, further enhanced by the graphics, where a group of military teams fights the antagonists. What makes Crysis even popular is the armory - be it the nanosuits that are technologically advanced or even the weapons used in the game. Speed, defense, strength - you name it and you'll find it on Crysis.

Red Dead Redemption 2

An instant hit, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most engrossing games as players battle for survival. Set in the familiarity of the Wild West, the game makes outlaws as the protagonists, running and combating for survival. Horse, the wild desert, gorgeous graphics, and immersive storyline if guaranteed on the Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fortnite

Well, well! The list must certainly include this title: Fortnite. Popular across all platforms, Fortnite is one of the most competitive games with a large user-base in the world. With regular updates from the developer, Fortnite is a game that keeps bringing back the gamer (and can be quite addictive!). In a true sense, the Fortnite game is based on survival-of-the-fittest, where you win if you're the last many standing!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro is a game that'll take you back in time, set in an oriental landscape. The game takes you to Young Wolf, a shinobi tasked with rescuing his young master, set in 16th century Japan. But if it were only so simple! The real game begins when supernatural elements and mind-bending tasks come into the picture. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a game that'll bring out your instincts and keep your reflexes on the edge!

Ghost of Tsushima

The Ghost of Tsushima is another title set in Japan and one of the latest entrants on the list. The game follows Samurai Jin Sakai who's on a quest to protect the island of Tsushima during the first Mongol invasion in Japan. Based on several historical events, the Ghost of Tsushima is a gaming experience like no other, which has made it to the list of some of the best games for PC and gaming consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 5

How can this list not include one of the most prominent and popular gaming titles of all time? Grand Theft Auto 5 - the action-adventure game has been one of the most famous and best games since its debut in 2013. Available across a diverse gaming platform, GTA 5 that's set in the fictional state of San Andreas. Fast automobiles, sharp weapons, fancy streets, and more is what you'll find on the game, making it one of the best life-like gaming experiences.

...And To Conclude

We've come to the end of the list, but we decided to add one of the latest entrants in the gaming arena. And that is Ghostrunner, one of the latest games to have caught our attention. To keep it short, Ghostrunner isn't a game for the weak-hearted! Set in a dystopian setup, the game has a lot of violence and is pretty difficult to crack! The challenges present in the game have now attracted a large user-base across the globe.

With only a few weeks left to bid adieu to 2020, one can pick up their console or switch on their PC and relive these titles again. After all, these games have been listed as the best games for PC and console!