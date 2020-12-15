Best Video Games Of 2020: From Cyberpunk 2077 To Assassin's Creed Valhalla

We saw the launch of next-generation CPUs and GPUs for an enhanced PC gaming performance. Next-generation gaming consoles from Xbox and Sony also got launched in 2020. Not just that, we also witnessed the launch of cloud gaming services like Google Stadia.

The launch of new gaming hardware also led to the launch of the next-generation games on various platforms. In fact, users can now play console-level games on products like smartphones and tablets. So, here are the top 20 video games that got launched in 2020.

CYBERPUNK 2077

After many delays, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally launched in December 2020 for Xbox, Playstation, and PC. The game offers next-generation graphics with real-time ray-tracing. Even fully specced PCs struggle to run Cyberpunk 2077 at the highest graphics settings.

DOOM ETERNAL

Doom Eternal is a game that has a history. This is the 9th edition from the Doom series and is available on platforms like PC, Xbox, and Sony PlayStation. If you are looking for an FPS-style title, where you can blast demons, then this is the game to checkout.

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE is a battle royale style game. If you liked playing PUBG or Fornite, and want the same taste with a military-related theme, then, CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE is the game to checkout. It is available for free on Playstation, Xbox, and Windows 10.

DIRT 5

Are you into racing games, then Dirt 5 is a game to checkout. This multi-platform game is also available on Google Stadia and offers some of the best graphics that we have seen on any racing game.

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Ghost Of Tsushima is a horror-themed game with a samurai trope. This game is available exclusively on Playstation (PS4 and PS5) and offers an open-world gaming experience.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the critically-acclaimed titles of 2020. This game offers an engaging storyline with excellent visuals and is available for PC, Xbox, and Playstation.

SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

SPIDER-MAN: Miles Morales is also a Playstation exclusive title. This is also one of the first games available for Playstation with support for real-time ray-tracing. However, do note that the PS4 version does not support ray-tracing.

MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most graphics-rich flight simulator game based on real-world planes and airports. Due to the control system involved, it is only available for Windows 10 PCs, and can only run smoothly with PCs equipped with a top-tier graphics card.

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

ANIMAL CROSSING: New Horizons is also one of the most popular games of 2020. This game is only available on Nintendo Switch. This easy to play game offers an enjoyable gaming experience, especially for those, who are looking to kill some time.

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as the name suggests is a remake of the original Final Fantasy 7. The latest version offers great graphics uplift with highly detailed scenes and textures. If you liked Final Fantasy 7, you should definitely check out Final Fantasy 7 Remake.