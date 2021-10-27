ENGLISH

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber Class Mode: How To Activate It And Avail Benefits

    By
    |

    When it comes to mobile gaming, Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the top-grossing and high-rated games. The game recently brought out a new class for the battle royale mode. Called Smoke Bomber, this class gives players an added advantage. This article talks in detail about the smoke bomber on Call of Duty: Mobile.

     

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber Explained

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber Explained

    As the name suggests, the Call of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber's ability lies in seeing through the smoke. The smoke bomber capabilities make it a good defensive mechanism for Call of Duty: Mobile gamers. This mode is especially handy when the gamer is outnumbered and is looking for a way out and the smoke offers the best cover possible.

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber: How To Get It?
     

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber: How To Get It?

    Call of Duty: Mobile smoke bomber class is one of the most attractive modes in the battle royale game. However, to get the advantage of the smoke bomber, gamers will have to earn it. Here are the ways to get the smoke bomber on Call of Duty: Mobile:

    Step 1: Play the smoke bomber challenge even on Call of Duty: Mobile whenever it goes live.

    Step 2: Here, you will have several challenges and tasks that have to be completed with a score of 100

    Step 3: The tasks could be anything from playing a battle royale game or just traveling to a certain distance in Tank

    Step 4: Once you collect 100 points on the Call of Duty: Mobile, you will be accessible to get the smoke bomber on the Call of Duty: Mobile game.

    Apart from this, the Call of Duty: Mobile smoke bomber class can also be purchased on the game's Credit Store. Here, you will have to purchase it with the in-game currency, which might be a tad bit expensive.

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber: Advantages

    Call Of Duty: Mobile Smoke Bomber: Advantages

    The Call of Duty: Mobile smoke bomber mode gives gamers the passive ability to see through smoke created by the smoke grenades. When the smoke bomber class is activated, gamers can see enemies outlined in red in the smoke. This enables gamers to attack them easily. The main advantage of the Call of Duty: Mobile smoke bomber's class is the Cluster Smoke Grenades.

    Cluster Smoke Grenades

    When the Cluster Smoke Grenades are thrown, it creates a thick blanket covered with smoke. And as expected, opponents can't see through clearly when the smoke bomber is activated, which makes them move slower. The additional benefit of this mode on Call of Duty: Mobile is it increases the gamer's speed to attack or defend.

    As one can see, the benefits of the smoke bomber are many. Getting the smoke bomber on the Call of Duty: Mobile game can take some time if you want it for free. But do note that it's totally worth it! If you're willing to shell out a few extra bucks, go ahead and get the smoke bomber. Who knows, it could come in to save your life and win a game!

    Read More About: call of duty gaming features news
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 18:26 [IST]
