Don't Expect Any 2020 Switch Console Says Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa Features oi-Karan Sharma

Nintendo, the company which has gained a huge success in the console gaming sector, has confirmed that the company is not ready to launch any new console this year. Yes! You read it correctly, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo CEO has announced that the company has no plans to launch a new Switch model in 2020. The company has recently launched its handheld-only version of the Switch back in September and it will focus on delivering the demand for the existing consoles.

However, there is a lot of buzz on the internet claiming that the company is gearing up to launch its next-generation upgraded Switch version. According to the reports, the company's shares have witnessed a down trade of 4 percent on January 31, a day after Nintendo upgraded its Switch sales forecast. The company claimed that it will reach 19.5 million units sale by March ending.

On January 30, Nintendo announced an upgraded sales and profit figured for the nine months to December, it redesigned the entire year profit based on strong demand of its famous Switch console.

The company has revised the entire year profit prediction, now it claims the net profit at JPY 210 billion till March. However, the earlier estimated net profit was JPY 180 billion. But the company has not made any changes with the annual sales prediction and it is still at JPY 1.25 trillion.

"Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September... and Nintendo Switch performed well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family," Gadgets 360 quoted the company said in a statement.

According to the report, the sale figure of both regular Switch and Switch Lite are growing gradually with popular game titles which also include the popular Pokemon series. Meanwhile, some analysts also believe that the company has announced not to launch any upgraded console this year because of the coronavirus breakout in China.

Source

Best Mobiles in India