ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't Expect Any 2020 Switch Console Says Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa

    By
    |

    Nintendo, the company which has gained a huge success in the console gaming sector, has confirmed that the company is not ready to launch any new console this year. Yes! You read it correctly, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo CEO has announced that the company has no plans to launch a new Switch model in 2020. The company has recently launched its handheld-only version of the Switch back in September and it will focus on delivering the demand for the existing consoles.

    Don't Expect Any 2020 Switch Console Says Nintendo CEO

     

    However, there is a lot of buzz on the internet claiming that the company is gearing up to launch its next-generation upgraded Switch version. According to the reports, the company's shares have witnessed a down trade of 4 percent on January 31, a day after Nintendo upgraded its Switch sales forecast. The company claimed that it will reach 19.5 million units sale by March ending.

    On January 30, Nintendo announced an upgraded sales and profit figured for the nine months to December, it redesigned the entire year profit based on strong demand of its famous Switch console.

    The company has revised the entire year profit prediction, now it claims the net profit at JPY 210 billion till March. However, the earlier estimated net profit was JPY 180 billion. But the company has not made any changes with the annual sales prediction and it is still at JPY 1.25 trillion.

    "Nintendo Switch Lite launched in September... and Nintendo Switch performed well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family," Gadgets 360 quoted the company said in a statement.

    According to the report, the sale figure of both regular Switch and Switch Lite are growing gradually with popular game titles which also include the popular Pokemon series. Meanwhile, some analysts also believe that the company has announced not to launch any upgraded console this year because of the coronavirus breakout in China.

    Source

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nintendo switch nintendo gaming news
    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X