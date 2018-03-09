8 best offline multiplayer Android games

Pool Break 3D Billiard Snooker

Kinetic Bytes has a whole suite of games packed for you - Pool, Billiards, Snooker, Carrom, etc. Realistic graphics and physics enable you to modify the shooting angle and plan your next move. An ideal game for those who wish to kick back and relax.

Glow hockey 2

Air hockey is a popular game that's seen prominence in smartphones as well. With colourful glow graphics and smooth gameplay, entertainment is guaranteed with Glow Hockey. It's fast-paced and not as easy as one would think.

Crossy Road

Why did the chicken cross the road? Answer this and many more questions while playing the crafty game designed by Hipster Whale. Enter a colourful arcade game world where the aim is to survive while crossing dangerous roads.

Chess by AI Factory

Nothing beats going old school and engaging in a riveting chess game with a pal. While there are several chess apps, this one takes the cake with its simplicity and elegance.

BombSquad

BombSquad hosts a multitude of games from capture-the-flag to hockey. With its advanced physics, you can enthrall yourself and your buddies. The game supports controllers so that you can use your tablet or phone as a controller and project the game on to a screen.

Badland

This is one of the most popular games on the Play Store. Follow a forest resident who explores a stunning forest and realises it's full of traps and surprises. The graphics are truly top-notch and playing multiplayer is very thrilling.

Doodle Army 2: Mini Militia

A fierce game that works both online and offline. Choose your team and play with small soldiers who bounce around and fire wide-range weapons. The spirit of rivalry is strong here so watch out, you may find yourself too invested.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

A pure-blood car racing game. Choose your environment and race with your friends on extreme tracks. An extra feature in multiplayer mode is the option to race in asynchronous mode. You can follow a ghost of your rival's vehicle and compete to win. Asphalt delivers just what it promises, and that's why it's one of the most sought-after Android games.