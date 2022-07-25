ENGLISH

    Epic Games Store Free Games Of The Week; Check Out Summer Sale 2022 Offers

    Epic Games Store is offering two games for free this week. The gaming portal is providing titles including Shop Titans and Tannenberg for free till July 28 at 8.30 pm. In addition, the company is running it's Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2022, during which, it is offering several of the most popular titles with discounts.

     
    Epic Games Store Free Games Of The Week

    Shop Titans Is An Ultimate RPG Shooter

    The Shop Titans free on the Epic Games Store is an ultimate RPG shooter. The game allows for crafting powerful equipment, stocking the shop of the users, and selling the stuff to aspiring heroes. The gamers can hire heroes and explore dungeons to capture valuable materials. The game features single-player, multiplayer, and co-op modes.

    Minimum System Requirements For Shop Titans

    Listed below are the minimum PC system requirements for the Shop Titans game. So consumers can have a look if their system supports it or not.

    • Operating system: Windows 7
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo
    • RAM: 3GB
    • Storage: 1GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 510

    Tannenberg Is Available For Free

    Tannenberg on the other hand is an action shooter with a 64-player battle mode. The co-op, multiplayer, and the single-player-mode game usually cost Rs. 599, but it is now available for free on the Epic Games Store. The game offers seven squads with more than 50 weapons and eight large maps to compete against.

    Minimum System Requirements For Tannenberg

    Tannenberg has minimum requirements for the PC, which are listed below.

    • Operating system: Windows 8
    • Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
    • RAM: 4GB
    • Storage: 8GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M / Radeon HD 7750 or higher
    Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2022

    These games are available with a discount during the Epic Games Store summer sale. Please check these out.

    • Evil Dead: The Game: Price - Rs. 704.25 (25 percent discount)
    • Vampire: The Masquerade: Price - Rs. 1,002.15 (15 percent discount)
    • Sifu: Price - Rs 752 (20 percent discount)
    • Salt And Sacrifice: Price - Rs. 931.70 (30 percent discount)
    • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: Price - Rs. 1,649 (50 percent off)
    • Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,199.60 (60 percent off)
     

    So these are some of the games available with discounts on the Epic Games Store. There are deals on some other games as well, which the consumers can check out by visiting the official website of the game store.

    Read More About: epic news games summer sale
    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 16:43 [IST]
