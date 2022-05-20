Just In
Epic Games Store Mega Sale: Offers On Far Cry 6, GTA 5, Ghostwire Tokyo, More
Epic Games Store is back with yet another sale. The company is running the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 till June 16. During the sale, the store is offering several popular titles at discounted price tags. Multiple titles like Far Cry 6, GTA 5, Ghostwire Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderland, and more are available with discounts.
Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 Discounts On Best Titles
The Epic Games Store is offering several popular titles with up to a discount of 75 percent. There are discounts on over 1,600 games and add-ons. So listed below are the discounts on the best titles.
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: Price - Rs. 1,160 (50 percent discount)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Price - Rs. 2,639 (20 percent discount)
- Ghostwire Tokyo: Price - Rs. 1,649 (34 percent discount)
- Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Price - Rs. 3,407 (29 percent discount)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Price - Rs. 2,699 (10 percent discount)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Price - Rs. 1,599 (50 percent discount)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)
- Kena: Bridge of Sprits: Price - Rs. 610 (35 percent discount)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut: Price - Rs. 2,079 (20 percent discount)
- Assasin's Creed Valhalla: Price - Rs. 1,199 (60 percent discount)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Price - Rs. 1,649 (50 percent discount)
- Hitman 3: Price - Rs. 944 (50 percent discount)
- Disco Elysium: Price - Rs. 312 (65 percent discount)
- Riders Republic: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead: Price - Rs. 129 (80 percent discount)
- The Silent Age: Price - Rs. 47 (80 percent discount)
- Night Lights: Price - Rs. 59 (50 percent discount)
- Spirit Of The North: Price - Rs. 234 (50 percent discount)
- XCOM 2: Price - Rs. 299 (90 percent discount)
- Insurmountable: Price - Rs. 299 (50 percent discount)
Borderlands 3 Worth Rs. 2,990 Now Available For Free
Apart from the above deals, the Epic Games Store is offering Borderlands 3 completely free till May 26. The phone usually retails for Rs. 2,990 for Windows and macOS platforms. To get the game, the users will need to create an account on the Epic Games Store and login. Under the store section, they will find the Borderlands 3 listed there. The users can click on the game and redeem it for free.
Borderlands 3 is the third installment in the Borderland franchise. The game offers plenty of action and guns along with an interesting storyline. The game has both single-player and multiplayer modes.
