FarmVille Shutting Down After 11 Years As Adobe Flash Player Support Runs Out
Remember FarmVille? The game from Zynga that was very popular on Facebook in early 2010? The game is finally ending its run due to an interesting development. FarmVille was one mostly played on social media platforms like Facebook and the company has now announced that it is finally pulling the plug to the 11 years-old-game.
The game is going down due to the Abode policy, where it confirmed that it will stop supporting and updating Flash Player for the web browsers from December 31st, 2020. FarmVille was dependent on the Flash plugin and without the same users will not be able to run the game on any of the browsers.
Though it was not a completely addictive title, it was fun to play with a lot of features that worked well even with a slow internet connection. FarmVille can now be accessed via Facebook Gameroom. The game currently has a banner that says that FarmVille is going away and payments for the in-game purchases will be accepted till November 17, 2020.
Zynga has officially confirmed that users can continue to play FarmVille till December 31st, 2020 and from then on, the game will go offline. It was one of the first online games that were very popular on Facebook, especially to play with friends. The developer has also confirmed that FarmVille will get some bonus features to make its retirement a memorable one.
How Do Can One Play FarmVille After December 31st, 2020?
You won't be able to play FarmVille from January 1st, 2021. However, if you are keen on playing it, then you can download FarmVille 2, available on both Android and iOS platforms for free. Similarly, Zynga is also working on the third iteration of FarmVille called FarmVille 3 and is likely to be available for Android and iOS devices from 2021.
