Fortnite Finally Hits Google Play Store, But Epic Games Isn't Happy: Here's Why Features oi-Karan Sharma

Epic Games finally made it's one of the most famous battle royal games Fortnite available on Google Play Store. Earlier, Epic Games denied launching the game on the platform due to the 30 percent cut which Google keeps from all the developers for all in-app purchases.

Epic Games launched the Android version of Fortnite one and a half years ago. It was made available for download via a third party app which could be installed through the official website. This step was taken to bypass the Google Play Store policies and save 30 percent of their earnings. The game developers were very vocal about the high percentage of free what Google and Apple are charging from the developers on the respective app stores.

Fortnite surfaced on the Google Play Store on April 20 and it's a free-to-play game. However, if you want to download it, then you have to make sure that your phone has plenty of free space. The battle royal game comes with an initial download size of 107MB from Google Play Store, but the 7.4GB additional download has to be done after the game gets installed on your phone.

According to Polygon report, the game developers shared a statement with the details behind the release of Fortnite on the Google Play Store. The company claims that it was essential for them to release the game on the Play Store because Google is marking all the third-party downloads as malware which started questioning the authenticity of the game.

Google send pop-ups to users claiming that the non-Play Store apps are vulnerable. Sometimes Google Play Protect also block the software which are downloaded from a third-party app.

"Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store," the game developers said in the statement.

Best Mobiles in India