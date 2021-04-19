ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 19; Get Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt Town, And More

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for April 19 are available now. The Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best ways to get several rewards and benefits, without having to shell out Free Fire diamonds. To note, today's redeem codes give you free Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants for free! Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 19.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 19

     

    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes

    Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially after the PUBG mobile ban. The Garena-developed game offers several rewards to gamers, which are generally purchased in exchange for diamonds. However, the Free Fire redeem codes help you get several benefits, without having to use the Free Fire diamonds.

    The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, egg day banners, phantom bear bundle, and so on. Today's Free Fire redeem code will bring you Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants.

    Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11 or 12 alpha-numeric digits. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 19 are available now and can be claimed with these steps. Firstly, go to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. You will now need to log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Next, enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the provided box and confirm with the next dialog box. That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards in the mail section.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 19

    Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 19. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is G3MK-NDD2-4G9D, which will get you the free starter pack, consisting of Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants helping you stay ahead of the game.

    G3MKNDD24G9D

    RRF6WMKMDPJV

    ZH6CDBXFDSPN

    WTZ3LM8W3SWC

    FFBCLQ6S7W25

    8G2YJS3TWKUB

    5G9GCY97UUD4

    UGAXG6SWLZSK

    QUZ5MJPPY92E

    GZ3SLYFGTD8X

    487P8ZVGZGEA

    FFICDCTSL5FT

    3CYSQQ95YTWK

    HXVDEU6EPW5X

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 10:01 [IST]
