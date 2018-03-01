Games that let you pet dogs and other animals

Watch Dogs 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Ubisoft makes up for the lack of dogs in their first title by including a wide menagerie of puppers ranging from small cutesy lap dogs to gigantic tough dogs.

Watch Dogs 2 has your character Marcus kneel down and pet doggos when he isn't freerunning through the hustle and bustle of the streets of San Francisco.

All you need to do is press the ‘pet' button next to a dog.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain gives you to a variety of sidekick characters each with their own additional abilities to provide during missions, this list includes D-Dog. He is found as a puppy, but this canine is more than just a pet, D-Dog will brutally murder a nearby soldier with a knife pulled out from his own combat vest.

Far Cry Primal (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Once you become a Beast Master, you have the option of taming wild animals, there are no dogs in the game, but you not only get to lean down and pet your wolves on their head but also give them chin scratches.

Fable III (PC, Xbox 360)

The aptly-named Man's Best Friend is by your side through all the games of the Fable trilogy. You can play fetch or give him a pet by using the menu that pops up once you whistle at him.

Fallout 4 (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

The not-so-aptly named Dogmeat cannot be shown appreciation or love in return for being by your side through thick and thin.

But a mod called "Pet-Feed-Call Dogmeat" lets you pet and feed him.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)

You can earn a quick achievement at the beginning of the game when you'll be playing as French soldier Emile by petting the canine medic named Walt.

The Last Guardian (PlayStation 4)

One of the most crucial techniques you employ in the game is to climb on top of your furry fathered friend Trico and pet him so he can regain control.

The dog-like sincerity and loyalty the giant dog-bird-cat thing displays earns Trico a spot in this list.

Nintendogs + Cats (Nintendo 3DS)

You can own the dog, give it baths, take it for a walk, and even feed it food and water.

You can brush your dog to remove dirt and build up your Owner points.