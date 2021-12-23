Trendsetting Gaming Apps Of 2021: Everything From Call Of Duty To Genshin Impact

Today, the world of gaming spans not just on your smartphones, but also VR worlds, PlayStation, Xbox, and now, even the Metaverse. Top games in India include PUBG Mobile New State, Call of Duty: Mobile, and so. Here, we've listed out some of the trending gaming apps of 2021 and how they evolved this year.

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Starting with Call of Duty: Mobile, this game has been rated the best game for the past couple of years. Available on both Google Play and the App Store, Call of Duty: Mobile has set a new trend in 2021. The shoot-to-survive game is immensely popular for its battle royale mode as well as FPS and PvP modes.

PUBG Mobile New State

PUBG Mobile has come a long way in India, especially since it was banned in the country. Despite the ban and other restrictions, Krafton released the PUBG Mobile New State game in India - and it's been a hit ever since. In fact, the PUBG Mobile New State is a relatively new game of 2021 and comes with improved graphics, new vehicles, and a better overall experience.

GRID Autosport

If you love car racing, GRID Autosport is the game for you. A relatively new game in the market, GRID Autosport has been a trendsetter right from the start. One of the best parts of this game is the lack of in-app purchases or ads, enhancing the overall experience. Plus, the superior graphics, smooth controls, and variety of racing styles have made GRID Autosport a favorite among gamers.

Garena Free Fire Max

One can't miss Garena Free Fire and Free Fire Max when it comes to gaming in India. After PUBG Mobile was banned in the country, Free Fire boomed in popularity. Garena went on to release Free Fire Max that boasts of improved graphics and better controls. One of the key factors of the Garena Free Fire Max game is it doesn't require a high-end smartphone to experience everything it has to offer.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is also among the trendsetting games of 2021. This role-playing game with gacha mechanics was critically acclaimed for its excellent gameplay and stunning visuals. If you're into role plays, the Genshin Impact is the game for you as it opens new horizons and worlds (literally) through the levels.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley 2 is also another game that one can't miss for its mechanics and graphics. As one of the unique games on Google Play and the App Store, Monument Valley involves Escher-style puzzles. Here, the levels are movable to complete the path using illusions. It's a mind-boggling game and has been setting a new trend in the gaming app market.

Pokémon Go

When Pokémon Go arrived in 2016, it redefined what an AR game could do. Despite the pandemic and the lockdown, Pokémon Go has continued to live up to its name in 2021. Pokémon Go has been a trendsetter, beating nearly every record in the book, and the same can be said for this year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMGI)

Particularly in India, BGMI was another trendsetting game of 2021. Developed by Krafton, BGMI came as a solace to those missing PUBG Mobile after its ban in the country. That said, BGMI was a tad bit more different than PUBG Mobile, especially in the graphics department. Nevertheless, BGMI became immensely popular in India in 2021.

The above-mentioned games are a gist of some of the most popular gaming apps of 2021. Some of the other worthy mentions include Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans, Roblox, Minecraft, GRIS, and so on. The list of popular games doesn't seem to end, especially because new games continue to arrive in the market daily!