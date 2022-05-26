Garena Free Fire OB34 Update: How To Download For iOS, Android, PC, And APK?

Garena Free Fire OB34 Update Details

Like always, the Garena Free Fire OB34 update brings several upgrades to users. This includes Lucky Royale vouchers, free login rewards, and Magic Cube for Garena Free Fire Max gamers. Additionally, the update offers a new patch that enhances the gameplay with new game modes. This includes Clash Squad, Battle Royale, and Craftland.

The Garena Free Fire OB34 also brings in-game upgrades. This includes new guns, character upgrades, skins, and so on. The software aspect of the Garena Free Fire OB34 also includes enhancements to make the game better optimized.

How To Download Garena Free Fire OB34 On Google Play, App Store?

The new Garena Free Fire OB34 is available globally across all servers. So if you already have the Garena Free Fire Max downloaded on your mobile, the Garena Free Fire OB34 will be easily available. Here's how to update the game:

Step 1: Open Google Play on your Android phone and the App Store on your iPhone

Step 2: Search for Garena Free Fire Max as this is the only game available after the original Free Fire was banned

Step 3: Here, you can find the app from Garena with the update button. Click on this and allow the app to get the Garena Free Fire OB34 update

Step 4: Once the update has been downloaded and installed, open the gaming app on your phone

Step 5: Additional files for the Garena Free Fire OB34 update to run will be installed here and you can play the game after this

How To Download Garena Free Fire OB34 Update APK File?

Downloading the Garena Free Fire OB34 update on your mobile via Google Play and the App Store is the best and safest method. If you still want to download the APK file, here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire Max official website

Step 2: Now find the APK files for download for the Garena Free Fire OB34 update

Step 3: Follow the steps mentioned there, make sure you allow external files to download on your Android phone, and complete the steps.

How To Download Garena Free Fire OB34 Update On PC?

You can also get the Garena Free Fire OB34 update on your PC. But for this, you will need an Android emulator like BlueStacks, Gameloop, or NoxPlayer. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your PC or laptop > Search for any Android emulator like BlueStacks and download it

Step 2: Once done, log in to Google Play using your Google ID

Step 3: Next, search for Garena Free Fire Max, which will offer you the latest version with the Garena Free Fire OB34 update.

Step 4: Download and install the game, and begin playing