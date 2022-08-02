GPU Prices Drop Below MSRP; Is GPU Shortage Finally Over? Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Finally, there is some good news for people trying to get their hands on a GPU at reasonable prices. In an unexpected turn of events, the cost of both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards is dropping drastically. The prices have actually come down below the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP). Until a few months ago, the prices were double the MSRP.

Thanks to new stocks and the recent crypto crash, GPUs are finally readily available at their original cost. 3DCenter, who documents the GPU prices for some European regions, confirmed that the GeForce RTX 30-series is selling for a price 9% below the MSRP. Besides, AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 range of GPUs is selling for 14% below their MSRP.

GPUs Selling Their MSRP

It’s imperative to understand that these price drops are mostly related to the GPU markets in Austria and Germany. However, this trend has also been noticed in other regions including the UK, US, Australia, and other countries. The latest report from VideoCardz covers the period between July 10 and July 31.

The report sheds light on how the average price will certainly be affected by discounted high-end components. For instance, Nvidia has slashed the prices of some of its top-end products by around $500 recently. The report also suggested that the price of both RX 6950XT and the RTX 3090 Ti have been subjected to price drops, despite being available only a few days ago.

No Price Cut For Mid-Range GPUs

It’s also important to note that new GPUs from AMD and Nvidia are in offing. As we inch closer to the fall launch schedule of some of these next-gen graphics cards, the prices of their precursors will certainly witness a decline. So, it’s better to sit out a few more months and buy the latest GPU and get the best possible deal.

While some of the best GPUs in the market have witnessed a price slash, the same hasn’t been seen for mid-range GPUs. For instance, the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3060 GPU prices have not plummeted compared to the top-tier GPUs. In fact, these mid-range GPUs are still selling above their MSRP.

Well, it seems like just a matter of a few months when the GPUs will return to their usual prices, and consumers will be able to buy their desired ones.

