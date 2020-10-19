GTA Vice City Download For PC: How To Download GTA Vice City Game For PC, Laptops Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

When it comes to popular games, GTA is surely going to top the charts. Of course, today we have several modern battle royale games for smartphones. Yet, games like the GTA still have the biggest player base, especially to play on laptops and PCs. If you're looking to download and play the GTA Vice City game on your PC or laptop, here are the steps.

How To Download GTA Vice City For PC, Laptop?

Before we download GTA Vice City for your PC, do note that the game will cost you some money. If you're looking for free ways to download and play the game, it's still unavailable! And since privacy is a punishable offense, we advise you to stick to the legal way to download and play GTA Vice City. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Firstly, the GTA Vice City costs Rs. 369 at the official Rockstar website. There are other sources where you can purchase the game, including Amazon, and other portals. Do note - you can get the online version or the physical copy as well. Purchase the one that suits your needs.

However, if you wish to specifically download the GTA Vice City game, you can do so on the Steam platform. The online version of the game is a bit pricier than the physical version, and costs around Rs. 652. You can make the purchase and the game will be downloaded into your Steam account.

Step 2: Once you get the original game (physical or the online version), you can simply install the game on your PC or laptop.

Step 3: The installation will take a few minutes. Once done, you can begin playing GTA Vice City on your PC or laptop.

Pre-Requisites To Download GTA Vice City On PC

As simple as the process is, there are several factors to keep in mind before purchasing or downloading GTA Vice City. For one, ensure that your PC or laptop is based on Windows, has good RAM and graphics card (GeForce would be good) free space on your Hard Drive, and so on. With this, the gaming experience is also smooth and enhanced.

