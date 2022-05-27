How To Download BioShock: The Collection For Free On Epic Games Store Features oi-Akshay Kumar

BioShock: The Collection is now available for absolutely free on the Epic Games Store. As part of the free game of the week deal, all three critically acclaimed BioShock series PC games are being offered for free till next week. The free bundle also includes all DLCs and expansions released for these games. Earlier, the store offered Borderlands 3 for free.

Get BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock: Infinite For Free On PC

The Epic Games Store is offering the BioShock: The Collection bundle for free from May 26 to June 2 till 8.30 pm. The collection includes remastered variants of BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock: Infinite. To get the BioShock game bundle for free, the users will need to create an account on the Epic Games Store. Post that, they will need to buy the game bundle by paying zero amount and the receipt will be sent to their email addresses.

Once purchased, all three BioShock games will be added to the Epic Games Store account of the users. They can then download the client, log in, and download / install any of these games on their desktops. The actual cost of the BioShock: Collection bundle is usually around Rs. 1,745 in India.

BioShock: The Collection System Requirements For PC

Listed below are the minimum and recommended BioShock system requirements for PC.

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit

CPU: Intel E6750 Core 2 Duo 2.66GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7GHz

GPU: 2GB AMD Radeon HD 7770 / 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

RAM and system storage: 4GB / 30GB

Direct X: Direct X version 11

Recommended System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit

CPU: A 3GHz Intel or AMD processor

GPU: 2GB ATI Radeon HD 7970 / 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or better

RAM and system storage: 8GB / 80GB

Direct X: Direct X version 11

BioShock Series Has The Highest-Rated Games Ever Made

The BioShock series of games provide an excellent mix of FPS action built in a dystopian cyberpunk future. All three games in the series are among the highest-rated games ever made. The first game has a staggering rating of 96 / 100 on Metacritic. The 2nd and 3rd have 88 / 100 and 94 / 100, respectively. All are worth playing, especially if the gamers can get them for free, which is now established that they can.

Once the BioShock games deal ends on June 2, the Epic Games Store will be announcing its next free mystery game of the week. In the meantime, the store is running its Epic Mega Sale 2022 with discounts on AAA titles till June 16.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 Discounts On Popular Games

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: Price - Rs. 1,160 (50 percent discount)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Price - Rs. 2,639 (20 percent discount)

Ghostwire Tokyo: Price - Rs. 1,649 (34 percent discount)

Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Price - Rs. 3,407 (29 percent discount)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Price - Rs. 2,699 (10 percent discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Price - Rs. 1,599 (50 percent discount)

Cyberpunk 2077: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)

Kena: Bridge of Sprits: Price - Rs. 610 (35 percent discount)

Death Stranding Director's Cut: Price - Rs. 2,079 (20 percent discount)

Assasin's Creed Valhalla: Price - Rs. 1,199 (60 percent discount)

Horizon Zero Dawn: Price - Rs. 1,649 (50 percent discount)

Hitman 3: Price - Rs. 944 (50 percent discount)

In addition, the Epic Games Store is offering a discount of up to 75 percent on several other popular games. There are deals available on over 1,600 games and add-ons during the Epic Mega Sale.

