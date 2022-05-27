ENGLISH

    How To Download BioShock: The Collection For Free On Epic Games Store

    BioShock: The Collection is now available for absolutely free on the Epic Games Store. As part of the free game of the week deal, all three critically acclaimed BioShock series PC games are being offered for free till next week. The free bundle also includes all DLCs and expansions released for these games. Earlier, the store offered Borderlands 3 for free.

     
    How To Download BioShock: The Collection For Free On PC

    Get BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock: Infinite For Free On PC

    The Epic Games Store is offering the BioShock: The Collection bundle for free from May 26 to June 2 till 8.30 pm. The collection includes remastered variants of BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock: Infinite. To get the BioShock game bundle for free, the users will need to create an account on the Epic Games Store. Post that, they will need to buy the game bundle by paying zero amount and the receipt will be sent to their email addresses.

    Once purchased, all three BioShock games will be added to the Epic Games Store account of the users. They can then download the client, log in, and download / install any of these games on their desktops. The actual cost of the BioShock: Collection bundle is usually around Rs. 1,745 in India.

    How To Download BioShock: The Collection For Free On PC

    BioShock: The Collection System Requirements For PC

    Listed below are the minimum and recommended BioShock system requirements for PC.

    Minimum System Requirements

    • Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit
    • CPU: Intel E6750 Core 2 Duo 2.66GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7GHz
    • GPU: 2GB AMD Radeon HD 7770 / 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670
    • RAM and system storage: 4GB / 30GB
    • Direct X: Direct X version 11

    Recommended System Requirements

    • Operating System: Windows 7 64 bit
    • CPU: A 3GHz Intel or AMD processor
    • GPU: 2GB ATI Radeon HD 7970 / 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or better
    • RAM and system storage: 8GB / 80GB
    • Direct X: Direct X version 11
     

    BioShock Series Has The Highest-Rated Games Ever Made

    The BioShock series of games provide an excellent mix of FPS action built in a dystopian cyberpunk future. All three games in the series are among the highest-rated games ever made. The first game has a staggering rating of 96 / 100 on Metacritic. The 2nd and 3rd have 88 / 100 and 94 / 100, respectively. All are worth playing, especially if the gamers can get them for free, which is now established that they can.

    Once the BioShock games deal ends on June 2, the Epic Games Store will be announcing its next free mystery game of the week. In the meantime, the store is running its Epic Mega Sale 2022 with discounts on AAA titles till June 16.

    How To Download BioShock: The Collection For Free On PC

    Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 Discounts On Popular Games

    • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: Price - Rs. 1,160 (50 percent discount)
    • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Price - Rs. 2,639 (20 percent discount)
    • Ghostwire Tokyo: Price - Rs. 1,649 (34 percent discount)
    • Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake: Price - Rs. 3,407 (29 percent discount)
    • Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Price - Rs. 2,699 (10 percent discount)
    • Red Dead Redemption 2: Price - Rs. 1,599 (50 percent discount)
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)
    • Kena: Bridge of Sprits: Price - Rs. 610 (35 percent discount)
    • Death Stranding Director's Cut: Price - Rs. 2,079 (20 percent discount)
    • Assasin's Creed Valhalla: Price - Rs. 1,199 (60 percent discount)
    • Horizon Zero Dawn: Price - Rs. 1,649 (50 percent discount)
    • Hitman 3: Price - Rs. 944 (50 percent discount)

    In addition, the Epic Games Store is offering a discount of up to 75 percent on several other popular games. There are deals available on over 1,600 games and add-ons during the Epic Mega Sale.

    Read More About: games features epic games
    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 13:31 [IST]
