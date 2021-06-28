How To Get Free UC In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India official launch is yet to be announced, but the game is already available as part of the early access. The game has arrived with several new features, including the in-game currency called UC. If you're wondering how to get free UC in BGMI, you've come to the right spot. Here's everything you need to know about getting free UC in the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India UC Explained

Before we dive into the details, let's see what UC in BGMI is. UC is the in-game currency of BGMI, very similar to the Free Fire diamonds. Gamers can use the UC in BGMI to purchase items from the shop to upgrade their gaming performance. The price of UC was higher in India than the global version, but this was adjusted to have a universal value.

How To Get Free UC In BGMI?

One of the most asked questions is how to get free UC in BGMI. There are plenty of ways to get UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India to make purchases of your choice. Here are a few ways to get free UC in BGMI:

Step 1: Get Elite Royale Pass in BGMI. This is one of the easiest ways to get more UC within the game. Investing in an Elite Royale pass gives you access to several free UC, skins, and other upgrades. Plus, you get around 600 UC for completing RP missions, further increasing your vault.

Step 2: Use Google Play Store gift cards to get UC via Elite Royale pass. The Google Play gift cards help buy the pass or even purchase UC amount directly within the game. This comes as one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get UC in BGMI.

Step 3: Get rewards within the game to get UC. Krafton, the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India has given a couple of rewards and benefits to gamers. This applies to only those who pre-registered on Google Play. Having early access to BGMI helps to get more rewards and UC for free.

Step 4: You can purchase UC within the game. Although this isn't a way to get free UC in BGMI, it still helps you stock up your vault. This is how much Battlegrounds Mobile India UC costs:

60 UC: Rs. 75

300 UC: Rs. 380

600 UC: Rs. 750

1500 UC: Rs. 1,900

3000 UC: Rs. 3,800

6000 UC: Rs. 7,500

These steps are among the easiest and cost-effective ways to boost UC in BGMI. To note, Krafton also releases several BGMI redeem codes that help boost your gaming performance. Gamers can also tap into the BGMI redeem codes to get several rewards and upgrades.

