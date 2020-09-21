Minecraft Download For PC: How To Download Minecraft Game On PC For Free Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Minecraft is one of the popular gaming platforms for kids and adults alike. The Minecraft game allows players to explore many worlds and build their way into it. From simple homes to grand castles, players can unleash their creative side with the resources in hand. At the same time, the game is also about survival where weapons and armors, and even dangerous mobs come to picture.

Like most games today, players can play individually or join hands with friends to explore the world of Minecraft. Minecraft, for all its popularity, can be played on multiple devices. You can play it on your smartphone, Windows PC, and gaming console - Xbox Live. If you're wondering how to download and play Minecraft on your PC, here are the step by step instructions.

How To Download Minecraft Game On PC For Free

There are a couple of ways to download Minecraft on your PC for free. The first way is to hit the trial and download button, which gives you a free trial for Windows and Mac versions. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the official Minecraft website on your Windows or Mac PC (you can click on this link).

Step 2: Select Menu > click on Trial and Download > and download the Minecraft game on your PC.

Step 3: Once downloaded, you'll need to enter the Minecraft account details to begin playing. If you don't have an account, you can create one and then begin playing on your PC.

How To Download Minecraft Game On PC: Bedrock Edition

Alternatively, you can even use the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft to download the game for free on your Windows PC. For this, you'll already need to own a copy of the classic Minecraft game, the version launched before October 2018. With this, you can download the Bedrock Edition on your PC for free. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open your Mojang Account and log in from your PC. Do note - it needs to be the same Mojang Account credentials to log in to your Minecraft game.

Step 2: Once done, search for Minecraft for Windows 10 edition. Below it, you can see the option 'Claim your free copy'. Click on it.

Step 3: This will redirect you to the Microsoft Store, where you can redeem your code or gift code. You will need to give your Microsoft account credentials.

Step 4: Once the email and the password, the Minecraft game will download automatically on the PC. You'll find the game when you click the Start icon and you can begin playing.

