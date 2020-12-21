Minecraft Pocket Edition Download APK 0.14.0 For Android: How To Download On Your Android Phone Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Minecraft has topped the gaming charts since its launch in 2011. The sandbox game with its blocks has continued to expand, allowing players to construct structures with several materials and fighting off enemies at the same time. While Minecraft has been mainly for PCs and consoles, you can also get the Minecraft Pocket Edition for download on your Android devices.

If you're looking to play Minecraft on your smartphone, there are a couple of easy steps. Firstly, the game is free to download, and presently, the game has recorded over 200 million copies across the globe. Particularly for the smartphone version, developer Mojang has rolled out the latest Minecraft Pocket Edition in beta 0.14.0.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: How To Download APK 0.14.0 On Android

If you're looking to download Minecraft Pocket edition APK 0.14.0 for your Android, here's how to do it:

Step 1: You will need to download the APK 0.14.0 file to play Minecraft Pocket Edition on your Android.

Step 2: You can search for the file download on your browser or click on this link

Step 3: Once downloaded, the game will require a couple of permissions to install on your Android phone.

Step 4: To allow the permissions, go to Settings > Security > Allow installation from unknown sources

Step 5: Once done, the Minecraft Pocket Edition will download and install on your phone. You can begin playing the game once done.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: What's New

The Minecraft Pocket Edition comes with several new features. Moreover, the latest 0.14.0 version includes a couple of new additions, developed specifically for the Pocket Edition. For one, the update brings in several new Redstone components. The list includes comparators, droppers, hoppers, repeaters, trapped chests, dispensers, and so on.

Mojang has also included spooky witches and their huts, adding more thrill in taking down enemies. The developer previously noted that each of these huts would contain a cauldron filled with random potions and the ability to dye armor. The Minecraft Pocket Edition 0.14.0 also brings in an update on the Item Frames. You can now display your cool loot you find on the game.

