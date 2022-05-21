New State Mobile May Update Brings New Features, Kicks Off Season 3 Features oi-Akshay Kumar

New State Mobile's May 2022 update has finally been released by Krafton. The latest update with a handful of new features and bug fixes is now available for both Android and iOS devices. The May update for New State Mobile comes with a bunch of exciting new content like a new map in RDM, a new gun, and a new gameplay functionality.

New State Mobile May 2022 Update Rolled Out On Google Play, App Store

Krafton, which is also the developer of PUBG Mobile and BGMI, has released New State Mobile's latest update on the Google Play Store as well as on the App Store. The update brings the New State Mobile 0.9.32 version with a handful of new features. There's a new map, a new weapon, a combat leveling system, Survivor Pass, and a new action feature. There also are a bunch of bug fixes.

New State Mobile May Update Brings Underbridge Map For Round Deathmatch Mode

The latest New State Mobile upgrade comes with a new map called "Underbridge" for the Round Deathmatch mode. This map allows gamers to battle in mid-to-long range matches. There's a watchtower on both sides, which allows players to see enemies from a distance. The Underbridge map offers 4v4 combats with a shrinking blue zone. Notably, Care Packages do not spawn in Underbridge. Gamers can combat using SRs and DMRs in this map.

RDM Gets New Combat Leveling System In May Update

In the new update, the Round Deathmatch mode has received a new combat leveling system. With the new system, gamers will be rewarded combat experience points, depending on the outcome of the Team/Round like winning, losing, kills, and damage. Notably, those who abandon the match mid-game will not be getting the combat experience points. Once the gamers reach a particular level, they will be getting a new gun customization kit for the RDM preset.

New State Mobile New Gun, Action In May Update

Krafton has introduced a new gun with New State Mobile's May update. Called M110A1, the newly DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) utilizes the 7.62mm size ammo. As per the company, "the M110A1 balances strong damage output with stable recoil and includes a diverse set of equip-able accessories, including a scope, magazine, muzzle, and cheek pad slot".

There's also a new action feature called "Carry" for New State Mobile in the May update. This feature allows gamers to carry their knocked-out team mates to safety, so they can be safe from enemy fire while they are being healed. While using this feature, gamers will not be able to use other actions.

New State Mobile Season 3 Kicks Off With May Update

Krafton has kicked off New State Mobile Season 3 with the May update. With the start of the new season, tiers have been reset based on the final result of the previous season. The season 3 achievement rewards include skins for the Pan and parachute, apart from the weapons including AWM, Vector, and Skorpion. New State Mobile gamers can now start playing season 3 to push their rank to the ultimate level.

