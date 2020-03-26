Online Gaming Booms Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Scenario Features oi-Karan Sharma

Coronavirus outbreak has made everyone quarantine themselves at their houses and avoid mass gatherings. Amid this global pandemic, majority of people are working from home and reports also suggest that maximum people are playing online games to get rid of their boredom.

Nearly all the countries are infected with the COVID-19 and the disease has become the reason for a total shutdown of the world's biggest cities like New York, Mumbai, Delhi, and more. According to the reports, online gaming has become a welcome diversion of a huge number of people who are getting bored at the houses.

Meanwhile, internet providers are facing issues to deliver better speed for such big demand. On Verizon's network, it has been soon that the gaming traffic has been unprecedentedly raised by 75 per cent in one week, according to the US telco.

Rockstar Games the publisher behind the popular title Red Dead Redemption claimed that it will keep the online servers running smoothly even after giving work from home to all the employees working globally. The company has also teased an extra in-game activity to keep the players glued with the gameplay.

However, reports also suggest that this hike in online gaming might increase gaming addiction among youngsters. Back in 2018, the World Health Organization announced that gaming addiction is an illness and just after that China launched a restricting on online gaming. The country has imposed a time-bound for the youngsters to play online games.

It seems that this is not going to be controlled during an epidemic situation because most of the people are at home and they need something for their pass time.

Being a gamer I have witnessed that the ping rates in my areas have suddenly increased and the internet speed is witnessing a fall. I have experienced lags during my gameplay and it's very difficult to live stream during the quarantine. Let's see how services provide will manage to cope-up with the demand of users.

