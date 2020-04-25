ENGLISH

    Online Smartphone Games You Should Try During Coronavirus Lockdown

    Coronavirus outbreak has become the reason for lockdown in the majority of countries across the globe. The Indian government has also extended the lockdown until May 3. It is the time when people are looking for alternatives for their entertainment. If you are also the one who doesn't have any idea what to do during the lockdown, then you can try some of the exciting online games on your smartphone.

    You can also add friends and families to play with you and spend time together virtually. Here is the list of online smartphone game which you can play during this lockdown:

    PUBG Mobile: One of the most played online smartphone games of 2018 and 2019. It is an online multiplayer battleground game which allows you to fight against 99 online players and survive till the end. You can ambush your enemies to take them down and prepare winning strategies to achieve 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. You can also add your friends and form squad to go up against others.

    Call of Duty: Mobile is a multiplayer battleground game which works on the similar principles of PUBG Mobile. Although, you have different modes in this game including 5v5 team deathmatch, zombie action, sniper vs sniper battle, and more. You can team up with your friends and fight against opponents to knock them down and win the match.

    Clash of Clans: It is a combat strategy game which allows you to build your village and train your troops to attack others and defend your village. It's also a multiplayer game where you and friends can team up to attack others.

    Candy Crush: Fourth on the list but still have the same charm, switching and matching candies can make you busy the entire day. With every passing puzzle, the levels become more exciting and challenging for you.

    Ludo King: If you don't have the physical Ludo at your place, then don't worry, all you have to do is to visit the app store and download it. The online game will allow you to play with your friends and families and recall your childhood memories.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 19:31 [IST]
