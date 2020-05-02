PlayStation Plus Price Slashed To Rs. 499 In India: Here's How To Avail Features oi-Karan Sharma

PlayStation Plus subscription has received a price cut in India and now it's available of grabs for as low as Rs. 499 per month. The new subscription price is already listed on Sony's official PlayStation Store in India. Meanwhile, retailers like Games The Shop has also started reflecting the updated subscription price.

To recall, PlayStation Plus allows gaming enthusiasts to play multiplayer, upload saved games on the cloud, and also get access to all the demos and official beta trials before the launch of the game title.

Users with the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation Vita can take advantage of the subscription.

Sony PlayStation Plus India Price

According to the official listing in PlayStation Store, the PlayStation Plus is now comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 for a one-year subscription. Earlier, the same plan was up for grabs at Rs. 1,869. Meanwhile, the three-month plan has been dropped from Rs. 1,869 to Rs. 1,199. The one-month subscription also receives a price cut of Rs. 100 and now available at Rs. 499.

The updated prices are also available on the Game The Shop website. As per the Mako Reactor report, the price cut is permanent and there is no limited time frame to avail this offer. So if you are already an existing subscriber, then you can wait till your subscription gets over.

PlayStation Plus Features

PlayStation Plus allows users to take advantage of free games and discounts on a wide range of game titles including PUBG, Fortnite, World War Z, and a lot more. Plus subscription allows you to play online multiplayer games. You can form a gang of outlaws and rule the Wild West in Red Dead Redemption 2. You can also add competitors on your friend list across the globe.

"Get free one-day express shipping* when you buy your next PlayStation console, VR headset, accessories, and more directly from PlayStation - so you can start your gaming experience," reads the official website.

Also, you have access to 100GB of online cloud storage with a PlayStation Plus subscription. You can use this storage to save your game and transfer them from one PS4 to another without any hassle.

