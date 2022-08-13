PlayStation Summer Sale 2022; Discounts On Games Like GTA 5, FIFA 22, Gran Turismo, More Features oi-Akshay Kumar

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2022 is currently running globally including in India. During the sale, the company's gaming arm is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on various popular titles. Games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle, FIFA 22, and more are available with offers during the summer sale.

In the latest sale, consumers can get Grand Theft Auto V with a discount of 56 percent and Cyberpunk 2077 at a reduced cost of 50 percent. So, let's have a look at the best deals on popular games during the latest PlayStation Summer Sale 2022. These deals are for both the PS4 and the PS5 gaming machines.

PlayStation Summer Sale Deals On Popular Games

Horizon Forbidden West (Standard Edition): Price - Rs. 3,749 (25 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 3,749 (25 percent discount) Horizon Forbidden West (Digital Deluxe Edition): Price - Rs. 4,311 (23 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 4,311 (23 percent discount) Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Price - Rs. 2,679 (33 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 2,679 (33 percent discount) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: Price - Rs. 1,999 (50 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,999 (50 percent discount) FIFA 22 PS4: Price - Rs. 679 (83 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 679 (83 percent discount) LEGO Star Wars (Skywalker Saga): Price - Rs. 2,624 (25 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 2,624 (25 percent discount) Cyberpunk 2077: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount) The Last of Us Part II: Price - Rs. 1,249 (50 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,249 (50 percent discount) Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Price - Rs. 1,319 (67 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,319 (67 percent discount) Grand Theft Auto V: Price - Rs. 1,315 (56 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,315 (56 percent discount) Call of Duty (Vanguard): Price - Rs. 1,999 (50 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,999 (50 percent discount) Gran Turismo 7: Price - Rs. 2,839 (29 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 2,839 (29 percent discount) A Way Out: Price - Rs. 374 (75 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 374 (75 percent discount) Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Price - Rs. 1,599 (60 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,599 (60 percent discount) Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition: Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount) Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: Price - Rs. 1,279 (60 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,279 (60 percent discount) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Price - Rs. 1,199 (75 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 1,199 (75 percent discount) Sonic Origins: Price - Rs. 2,664 (20 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 2,664 (20 percent discount) Star Wars Battlefront II: Price - Rs. 749 (50 percent discount)

Price - Rs. 749 (50 percent discount) NHL 22: Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)

Apart from these deals, PlayStation Store is also offering various other games like Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles, Tour de France 2022, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4, and more at discounted prices during the latest Summer Sale 2022. All these offers can be checked by going through this link. The sale will be ending on August 17, so the gamers should grab the deals before it ends.

