These Secret Codes Will Let You Play Google’s Hidden Games

In our free time, we like watching an entertaining TV show, scrolling social media platforms, and many of us also play games. If you are not a big fan of online games like Free Fire and PUBG, search engine Google has something for you. Many of us are not aware of Google's hidden games that you can play for free.

One can play Google's hidden games by typing some simple codes. If you are a gaming enthusiast then you might know about these games; however, if you are not aware of these games, let's check what are these secret codes that let you play Google's hidden games.

Atari Breakout

Breakout is an arcade game developed and published by Atari, Inc. You can play the game by typing ''Atari Breakout'' into the Google search section or you can simply click on this to access the game.

Pac-Man

Like Atari Breakout, to play the Pacman, you need to simply type the ''Pac-Man'' on the Google search section and then click on the ''Play''. Pac-Man is a Japanese video game franchise published, developed, and owned by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Snake

If you have ever owned an old Nokia feature phone, you must know about the Snake game. However, to play the Snake game on Google, simply type the ''Snake game'' on the search bar and click on Play.

Tic-tac-toe

It is a paper-and-pencil game for two players and this game is played on a grid that has a total of 9 squares. If you are putting X, your friend will write O. Players will fill in the blank squares with their symbols until the 9 squares are filled.

The winner's marks should be in a row which can be up, down, or diagonally. If you want to play the Tic-tac-toe on Google, type the Tic-tac-toe and start the game.

Basketball Game

This is known as Basketball 2012. To play this game, type ''Basketball game on Google'' or click on this. In this game, you will get a limited time in which you'll have to score as many points as possible. First, you need to hold down your mouse button or space key to increase your throwing power and find the right place to get the ball in the hoop.

Magic Cat Academy

Another game on Google is Magic Cat Academy which is a series of browser games created as Google Doodles in celebration of Halloween back in 2016. The second instalment of this game was released in October 2020. To play this game type Magic Cat Academy on the search bar section.

In this game, the cat is standing in the middle and ghosts are on around the cat. You need to draw a line to banish the ghosts. The game includes five levels set in a school environment: the library, cafeteria, classroom, gym, and the building's rooftop.

Dinosaur Game

Google's Dinosaur game can only be accessed when you are offline. So, you need to disconnect the Wi-Fi and mobile internet connection and now search anything on Google Chrome that will be failed. Then you'll see a "No internet" page with a dinosaur at the top and click on that to start the game.

