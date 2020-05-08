Tips And Tricks To Win Chicken Dinner In PUBG Mobile Features oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile was launched back in 2018 and within a couple of months the online multiplayer battle royale game garnered 400 million downloads across the globe. With a huge user base, the company collected gross revenue of $65 million as per Sensor Tower report in April 2019.

Indian gaming enthusiasts became more popular after winning the official esports tournament in the country and also participated in the PUBG Mobile world tournament. Highly skilled PUBG players are known as "Pro" player and beginners are called "noobs or bots".

Winning a PUBG mobile match requires a lot of practice and strategy, you have to be prepared for everything, be it squad rushing on you, snipers aiming at you, or chasing the safe zone to survive. All you need to have is a perfect plan and a sharp eye on the opponents. Doesn't matter if you are a noob or a pro player, you can use the following suggestions to achieve winner winner chicken dinner in a PUBG Mobile match.

To recall, PUBG Mobile is a game where 100 players are para dropped on a selected map to combat against each other. The last standing squad or player achieves a win in the game.

Tips To Win PUBG Mobile Match

If you're playing in a squad, then make sure your entire team is working closely to take down others. If someone else knocks you down, then you have a back up to revive you and take them out.

In case you choose to go solo then make sure you don't get knocked because that will be the end of your game. The very first thing you need to do after landing is a search for a gun to defend yourself.

If you're a beginner, don't try to rush into others. Instead, you can take a spot and wait for the opponents to arrive, which can make your work easier. Try to take a headshot for more damage.

Meanwhile, you have to keep an eye on the distance of the blue zone so that you can start moving towards the safe zone as soon as the blue zone arrives. Also, try to keep a vehicle with yourself to beat the blue zone and cover long distances quickly.

Try not to reveal your location by miss firing, because whenever you miss fire, it shows your location on the map. To avoid that you can use a suppressor with the gun.

On the journey towards victory, try to collect smoke bombs and grenade which might be fruitful in the last zone (which is a do or die situation).

Never rush to an airdrop without conducting a recce, or you can wait in a distance place and take a look at the entire region where the drop is available.

Looting drop and rushing out of the areas is always a wise decision because 99 other players are also planning to steal that drop. You can use the airdrop for ambush and take down your enemies.

If you are inside a building and waiting for opponents to arrive, then we recommend you not to be stagnant at places like windows, terraces or areas where you can be easily exposed to the snipers. They need only one perfect shot to knock you down.

After all this, if you survive until the last circle, then make sure you have a better spot then your opponent. In most of the cases, players hide in grass and behind the trunk.

To expose the opponent, you can throw smoke grenades in a different direction, this will lead them to fire through the smoke, and you can see their spot on the map. Now throw grenades as soon as possible in the same spot. Eventually, they will run to save themselves and you can take them down quickly.

