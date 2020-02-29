Week 10, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo APEX 2020, HTC Wildfire R70, Xperia 10 II, Vivo Z6 5G And More

Other than phones, you would want to buy some wearables. You can buy the Skagen Falster 3 WearOS smartwatch that features a great design, 1GB RAM, Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, and alert speakers. The price of the watch in India is from Rs. 21,995.

HONOR MagicBook 14 in the laptop section will surely tempt you for buying. The laptop sports 8GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD, offers 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a Type-C charger with 65W fast charging technology.

Vivo APEX 2020

Key Specs

6.45-inch ( 2330 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120° FullView Edgeless Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 10

16MP camera with 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom + 48MP Gimbal

16MP under-display front-facing camera

Pressure-sensing Power Button, No Volume Rocker

5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS

60W Wireless Super FlashCharge

Vivo Z6 5G

Key Specs

6.57-inch (1080 × 2080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4880mAh (Minimum) battery

HTC Wildfire R70

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) 19.5:9 display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

OPPO A31

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou

4230mAh battery

HUAWEI P40 Lite

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with Huawei NM memory card

Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (mAh) battery

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 20.5:9 FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR10+

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

LG Q51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720 x 1560 pixels) 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision V-Notch Display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP depth sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones

Key Specs

The dual dynamic driver structure brings a quality sound experience with the drivers delivering rich bass and crisp treble.

Dual drivers ensure low distortion and focus on all frequencies to deliver the complete sound experience whereas a single driver focuses on a single frequency range and distorts at high volumes.

10mm & 8mm Dynamic Drivers which produces Crisp Vocals & Rich Bass

Passive Noise Cancellation

3-button operation for better convenience and operability. Trigger the voice assistant by long pressing the play/pause button.

Magnetic Earbuds

Tangle-Free Braided Cable

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

iQOO 3 And iQOO 3 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4440mAh (Typical) battery

HONOR View30 Pro

Key Specs

6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Kirin 990 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1, HMS

Dual SIM

40MP RYYB camera + 12MP + 8MP Rear camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP secondary camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C Audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR 9X Pro

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB RAM, 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR MagicBook 14 And MagicBook 15

Key Specs

14-inch / 15.6-inch ( 1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 256GB/512GB PCIe NVME SSD

Windows 10

3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button

Pop-up webcam

Magic-Link 2.0

WiFi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type- C x 1 (Supports charging and data transfer), HDMI x 1, USB3.0 (Type A) x 1, USB2.0 (Type A) x 1

MagicBook 14 - 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery with 65W Type- C Power Adapter with fast charging (46% in 30 minutes), up to 9.5 hours of local video playback on a single full charge

MagicBook 15 - 42Wh (Rated capacity) battery

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020

Key Specs

13.9-inch (3000 x 2000 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 450 nits brightness, 1500: 1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB colour gamut

1.6GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor (Turbo up to 4.2 GHz) / 1.8GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (Turbo up to 4.9 GHz),Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU

8GB / 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM, 512GB / 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

1MP HD pop-up webcam

Fingerprint scanner on power button

WiFi 802.11ac 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C x 2 (support data, charging and DisplayPort), USB-A 3.0 x 1, 3.5 mm headset and microphone jack x 1

Quad digital microphones and Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

56Wh battery

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G

Key Specs

10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10, HMS

13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture

8MP front-facing Camera with f/2.0 aperture

Harman Kardon-certified Quad speakers, Huawei Histen sound effect

5G / 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

7250mAh battery

HUAWEI Mate Xs

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1, HMS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

Dual Speakers

5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (2250mAh x 2 ) battery

Sony Xperia 10 II

Key Specs

6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide TRILUMINOS display for mobile with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card

Android 10

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP B&W depth camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

Sony Xperia 1 II

Key Specs