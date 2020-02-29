Just In
Week 10, 2020 Launch Roundup: Vivo APEX 2020, HTC Wildfire R70, Xperia 10 II, Vivo Z6 5G And More
Week 10 roundup includes the latest smartphones and other electronics launch that have been added to the list below. The launch occurred until now, this week, has been a much-anticipated event by smartphone companies after MWC was canceled. The occasional launch events came all the way from Sony as well with its two Xperia phones, in a motive to regain its market in India.
Other than phones, you would want to buy some wearables. You can buy the Skagen Falster 3 WearOS smartwatch that features a great design, 1GB RAM, Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, and alert speakers. The price of the watch in India is from Rs. 21,995.
HONOR MagicBook 14 in the laptop section will surely tempt you for buying. The laptop sports 8GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD, offers 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a Type-C charger with 65W fast charging technology.
Check the list for more information, and also peep into other included products on the list.
Vivo APEX 2020
Key Specs
- 6.45-inch ( 2330 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120° FullView Edgeless Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 10
- 16MP camera with 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom + 48MP Gimbal
- 16MP under-display front-facing camera
- Pressure-sensing Power Button, No Volume Rocker
- 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS
- 60W Wireless Super FlashCharge
Vivo Z6 5G
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (1080 × 2080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4880mAh (Minimum) battery
HTC Wildfire R70
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) 19.5:9 display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
OPPO A31
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou
- 4230mAh battery
HUAWEI P40 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with Huawei NM memory card
- Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (mAh) battery
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 20.5:9 FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR10+
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
LG Q51
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720 x 1560 pixels) 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision V-Notch Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP depth sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones
Key Specs
- The dual dynamic driver structure brings a quality sound experience with the drivers delivering rich bass and crisp treble.
- Dual drivers ensure low distortion and focus on all frequencies to deliver the complete sound experience whereas a single driver focuses on a single frequency range and distorts at high volumes.
- 10mm & 8mm Dynamic Drivers which produces Crisp Vocals & Rich Bass
- Passive Noise Cancellation
- 3-button operation for better convenience and operability. Trigger the voice assistant by long pressing the play/pause button.
- Magnetic Earbuds
- Tangle-Free Braided Cable
Samsung Galaxy M31
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
iQOO 3 And iQOO 3 5G
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4440mAh (Typical) battery
HONOR View30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Kirin 990 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1, HMS
- Dual SIM
- 40MP RYYB camera + 12MP + 8MP Rear camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP secondary camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C Audio
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR 9X Pro
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1, HMS
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR MagicBook 14 And MagicBook 15
Key Specs
- 14-inch / 15.6-inch ( 1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 256GB/512GB PCIe NVME SSD
- Windows 10
- 3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button
- Pop-up webcam
- Magic-Link 2.0
- WiFi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type- C x 1 (Supports charging and data transfer), HDMI x 1, USB3.0 (Type A) x 1, USB2.0 (Type A) x 1
- MagicBook 14 - 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery with 65W Type- C Power Adapter with fast charging (46% in 30 minutes), up to 9.5 hours of local video playback on a single full charge
- MagicBook 15 - 42Wh (Rated capacity) battery
HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020
Key Specs
- 13.9-inch (3000 x 2000 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 450 nits brightness, 1500: 1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB colour gamut
- 1.6GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor (Turbo up to 4.2 GHz) / 1.8GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (Turbo up to 4.9 GHz),Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU
- 8GB / 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM, 512GB / 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 1MP HD pop-up webcam
- Fingerprint scanner on power button
- WiFi 802.11ac 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C x 2 (support data, charging and DisplayPort), USB-A 3.0 x 1, 3.5 mm headset and microphone jack x 1
- Quad digital microphones and Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos
- 56Wh battery
HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10, HMS
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture
- 8MP front-facing Camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Harman Kardon-certified Quad speakers, Huawei Histen sound effect
- 5G / 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C
- 7250mAh battery
HUAWEI Mate Xs
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1148 pixels) 19.5:9 OLED display when folded, 6.38-inch (2480 x 892 pixels) OLED 25:9 display
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1, HMS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- 40MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual Speakers
- 5G Multi-mode,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (2250mAh x 2 ) battery
Sony Xperia 10 II
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide TRILUMINOS display for mobile with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 10
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Realme X50 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP B&W depth camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP 105 ° ultra-wide sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
Sony Xperia 1 II
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh Battery
