    Love Playing Wordle? Here Are The Best Wordle Alternatives You Should Try

    Wordle is a fun and interesting game, which can also be mind-boggling at times. Many feel that The New York Times Wordle challenge can be done within a few minutes. And if one wants to play more, they would have to look for clones on Google Play and the App Store. Here are some Wordle alternatives for those who love the game.

     

    pro Wordle gamer

    Any pro Wordle gamer can complete The New York Times wordle daily challenge within minutes. So, what do you do for the rest of the day or until the next challenge loads? For the same, here are a couple of Wordle alternatives to explore. What's more, these are quite challenging that can rattle even the best of the best Wordle gamers.

    Wordle Alternatives: Dordle

    First up, we have Dordle as a Wordle alternative but is quite challenging on its own. Instead of a single Wordle challenge, gamers need to solve two Wordle boxes with just seven tries. So if you found Wordle easy to solve, you can try Dordle to get two games at once. You can play this online with this link.

    Wordle Alternatives: Quordle
     

    If you were able to solve Dordle with two Wordle challenges, you must try Quordle. As the name suggests, this is another Wordle alternative and is more challenging. The Quordle game involves four Wordle boxes instead of two like Dordle. The tricky part is to guess four words with just the seven rows for each challenge. You can play Quordle here.

    Wordle Alternatives: Octordle

    If you've managed to outgrow Dordle and Quordle, we've got something even more challenging as a Wordle alternative for you. This is Octordle. As the name suggests, you have eight Wordle challenging to complete with limited guesses. Plus, you will have to navigate the webpage to complete the challenge, which can be tricky. You can play Octordle with this link.

    Wordle Alternatives: Speedle

    Next up, we have Speedle as one of the Wordle alternatives. The challenge with Speedle is to arrive at the final answer as fast as you can, hence the name Speedle. As one can expect, there's a timer on Speedle, which can be adjusted to make the game easier or harder to suit your style. You can play Speedle with this link.

    Wordle Alternatives: Heardle

    Joining the list of Wordle alternatives is Heardle. It's best to get headphones or earbuds to play Heardle as the game will play the first few seconds of a pop song and then asks you to identify it. The challenge here is the limited time the song plays for the first guess. The song plays for a little longer as you progress through your chances, but this can be quite challenging. If you're well-versed in pop, Heardle will be a good game for you.

    Wordle Alternatives: Squabble

    The aforementioned Wordle alternatives have all been quite challenging and mind-boggling ones. But if you want something easier, Squabble is the right game for you. Squabble is a great game to play with friends, especially if you're still learning to pick up Wordle. Here, the game pitches you against either strangers or friends, which makes it fun.

    Read More About: wordle games gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 13:15 [IST]
    X