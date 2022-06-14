ENGLISH

    Xbox-Bethesda Games Showcase 2022; Major Gaming Titles Coming Next Year

    Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 event was held by Microsoft recently. During the event, Xbox and Bethesda announced all the major gaming titles, which will be coming to Game Pass soon. The companies have unveiled more than 30 major games that will be launched over the course of the next 12 months.

     
    Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 Revealed Games From Various Popular Genres

    Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 revealed major gaming titles from different genres like racing, strategy titles, open-world RPG, first-person shooters, and more. Some of the most popular titles introduced at the event include Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Overwatch 2, a Minecraft spinoff, and more. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the major gaming titles coming to Xbox Pass in the next year.

    List Of Major Titles Coming To Game Pass

    Listed below are some of the most popular gaming titles that will be coming to the Game Pass service over the course of next year.

    • Overwatch 2: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
    • Diablo IV: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
    • A Plague Tale - Requiem: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
    • Starfield: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Minecraft Legends: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Redfall: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows
    • Ara - History Untold: For Windows
    • Pentiment: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Dusk Falls: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, 5 Royal: For Xbox, Windows
    • Wo Long - Fallen Dynasty: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Forza Horizon 5-Hot Wheels Expansion: Xbox, Windows
    • High On Life: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Lightyear Frontier: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • Ereban - Shadow Legacy: For Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming
     

    Apart from the aforementioned new gaming titles, a handful of games will be getting new expansions, chapters, features, and more. The company has also showcased teasers, gameplay trailers, and deeper looks at the upcoming games at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

    Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions have also announced a partnership to create a game for the Xbox series gaming consoles. The game is being created and overseen by gaming legend Hideo Kojima, who is known for the iconic Metal Gear franchise and Death Stranding.

    Xbox, PC Game Pass Price In India

    For those who are new to the Game Pass, its price for both the Xbox Series X/S and Windows PCs is set at Rs. 349 per month. The perks of the game pass include unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games and access to new games whenever they launch. Notably, Xbox Game Studios titles are added to the Game Pass on the day of their release. There also are member discounts and deals.

    There's also the Game Pass Ultimate for both consoles and PC, which costs the gamers Rs. 499 per month. This one has additional perks like support for playing games on smartphones or tablets from the Xbox Cloud service. In addition, it provides free perks including in-game content and exclusive partner offers.

