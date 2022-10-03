Marvel's Spiderman Remastered PC Game Review: Worth Your Time?

It's A Remastered Game, And You Can Feel It

As mentioned earlier, Marvel's Spiderman Remastered is a console-first game, and it was launched back in 2018. Thanks to remastering, the game now looks modern with improved shadows and reflections.

Coming to the storyline or gameplay, it is exactly similar to the original version of Marvel's Spiderman Remastered. Given this is the very first time I played a Spiderman game, I was pretty impressed with the main campaign missions and the side hustles, which kept me busy throughout.

While you can play Marvel's Spiderman Remastered on a PC with the mouse and keyboard, it is best to play this game using a gaming controller, given the complex key combinations that you have to use, especially in action sequences.

Although the game looks fresh with HD textures, some part of it feels a bit old with soft texture, revealing the fact that the game is actually a remastered version of an almost five-year-old title.

How Does It Perform?

I played Marvel's Spiderman Remaster on the Dell G15 5511 gaming laptop with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor with the 4GB RTX 3050 laptop GPU. The game at 1080p resolution and high graphics settings offered an average FPS of 99 with 99 percent FPS of 72. Overall, the game felt pretty smooth to play with very minimal jitters and frame drops, even on the most demanding scenes.

What Did I Like The Most?

As mentioned before, this is my very first experience in the world of spiderman. In the beginning, I felt the game was very monotonous. However, as the game progressed, I did like how the story almost felt like a movie rather than a video game, and it kept me engaged.

I felt that, while remastering Spiderman Insomniac, the studio has primarily focused on Spiderman, which makes the background looks soft and dated. However, this won't be much of an issue, as players go forward in the game, you will almost stop focusing on everything else, except for Spiderman.

While I did have some issues when I tried to play the game using a mouse and keyboard, after a few hours, I actually got used to the controls. From swinging from building to building to wrapping the enemies with the web, it all comes very naturally. I also liked the background score of the game, and even some of the radio stations were fun listening to.

The game supports NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR 2.0, allowing users to smartly upscale the game and play it at a much higher resolution. Overall, the game should offer smooth gameplay even on entry-level gaming PCs and laptops without any issues.

Verdict: PS Game On PC

Although it is not the latest and the most graphics-intensive Spiderman video game out there (Spiderman Miles Morales coming soon to PC), it is still a fun game with a great storyline, and the remastered aspect of the game really helps the game deliver some good graphics that makes it look fresh and new.

While you can play the game with a keyboard and mouse, I recommend you play this game with a controller to get a completely different experience. Marvel's Spiderman Remastered is another excellent PC port from Sony, indicating more PS-exclusive games are coming to PC in the future.