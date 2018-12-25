10 Best Mobile Games of 2018: Which you must play

PUBG MOBILE

PUBG Mobile is the first person mobile game which is available on both Android and iOS platform. The game has been one of the most played and downloaded games in 2018. Even Google Play has awarded it with the title of best Android game of 2018. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is full name of the game, in the gameplay, you will be playing online with 100 other players including bots. The last man or squad stand will be the winner of the game with chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile has four maps, including Erangel Island, Miramar, Sanhok, and the recently introduced Vikendi. Basically, its a tensed shooter game and you have no idea where your opponents are hiding and targetting you. You have to figure it out and knock them out before they knock you out.

INTO THE DEAD 2

It is a journey through the zombie apocalypse in a race to save your family. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and do whatever it takes to survive. Maim, mow down, and massacre the Dead - anything to keep moving! In a world where no one is safe.

FEATURES:

• Evolving story and multiple endings - complete 7 action-packed chapters, 60 stages, and hundreds of challenges

• Powerful weapons and ammo perks - unlock and upgrade melee weapons, firearms, explosives, and more!

• Varied gameplay - fire from military gun emplacements, slay the hordes from atop vehicles, stab them to stay alive, or risk going after them on foot

• Multiple, immersive environments - discover different locations, from oil fields and military bases to campsites and rural farm communities

• Ever-increasing zombie threats - adapt your tactics to annihilate different hordes, including armoured and running zombies!

• Daily and special event modes - prove your skills to win exclusive prizes

• Loyal canine companions - fend off zombies and stay protected in the field

POKÉMON GO

Pokemon Go has also seen a huge success of 2018. It's a game where you need to use the camera of the smartphone to create a Pokemon-themed alternate reality experience. The player can see various Pokemon appearing in the real world through the camera lens. The player can capture these pokemon and use them to take over gyms. You can find gyms in various landmarks.

Pokémon GO has now introduced the Trainer Battles feature. Enjoy one-on-one Pokémon battles with other Trainers nearby, or practice battling against team leaders Spark, Candela, and Blanche! Trainers can earn rewards for participating in battle and show off exciting Pokémon skills in one of three different Trainer Battle Leagues.

ASPHALT 9: LEGENDS

Asphalt 9: Legends is a very popular car racing game, with this new version the company has improved the graphics and tweaking the controls and delivering a number of new racing experiences. In the game, you can use hypercars like Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and more.

Moreover, for the first time in any of the Asphalt games, you can create your own online community of like-minded racer friends with the Club feature. Collaborate with your fellow speed freaks and motorheads to race your best and unlock the best Milestone rewards as you drive up the ranks of the multiplayer Club leaderboard.

DRAGON BALL LEGENDS

The Dragon Ball series has received a lot of attention over the past few years especially the Heroes. The game is equally fun, players can Battle it out in high-quality 3D stages with character voicing. You can also enjoy 1 on 1 action against rival players from across the globe.

Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

- Easily control your favourite DB fighters.

- Unleash fierce combos and explosive special moves with the touch of a finger!

Worldwide Versus Battles

- Real-time battles against DB fans from around the world.

- Power up your own character and crush the competition!

Original Storyline

- Play as the all-new character designed by Akira Toriyama!

- Experience a new adventure with Goku and all your favourite characters.

CLASH OF CLANS

Clash of Clans is free to download and play, however, some game items can also be purchased for real money. If you don't want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your device's settings. This game has also seen a lot of downloads both on iOS and Android devices. In this game you need to join millions of players worldwide as you build your village, raise a clan, and compete in epic Clan Wars.

The developers have also added some new features in the game:

● Upgrade to the all-new Town Hall 12 to have your Town Hall fight back!

● Use the power of Siege Machines to break through the toughest of defences

● Work together with your clan in Clan Games to earn valuable Magic Items

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER (PES) 2018

Pro Evolution Soccer has long been loved by the soccer fans across the globe. The game is been traditionally played on PC and PlayStation, but the company has bought this game to the smartphone gamers also. It has 8,000+ player animations, to the team characteristic playstyles, and even the thrill of taking on your opponent--everything is the same.



You can also play against friends and users all over the world in a variety of ways with PES 2019. You'll also find that player personality is more distinct than ever before, thanks to the addition of new skills, playstyles, and goal celebrations.

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES 2

It is an award-winning hit action-strategy adventure where you meet, greet, and defeat legions of hilarious zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days. Amass an army of amazing plants, supercharge them with Plant Food, and devise the ultimate plan to protect your brain.

In this game, you need to carefully construct your garden of doom. You have to arrange the garden in such a way so that the zombies will be slaughtered before they eat your brains. This game has also received a lot of attention this year, so if you are not an action and adventure game lover then you can go with this game which required strategies.

ALTO’S ODYSSEY

It's a game where Join Alto and his friends are set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.

The game was first launched on iOS then the developers made it available on Android. This is also free to download the game. At the heart of the Alto, series is an elegant one-touch trick system. Chain together combos, and complete 180 goals - all with intuitive controls.