16-Year Old US Teen Rewarded With $3Mn Prize In Fortnite World Solo Finals

The first Fortnite world champion in the solo segment has won by an American teen named Kyle Giersdorf, and his game name is "Bugha". He is just 16-years-old on Sunday he walked with the winning prize of $3 million. The year gamer is originally from Pennsylvania and managed to achieved lead in the first six matches which were played by 100 players.

He maintained a lead from the first match and maintained the highest point by the end of the tournament. Keep his pace of gameplay he has score almost double the points what his opponent scored in the finals.

This was the first world cup final for Bugha in which he has proved his potential of gaming. Apart from the second match, he was a consistent performer in all the matches. The final of the tournament was held in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"This morning he was worriless, energetic, having fun to make sure he wasn't stressed at all," AFP quoted Bugha's best friend Colin Bradley as saying.

Just in case if you don't know, Fortnite is an online battleground game where players were para dropped on an island. In the game, you have to search for weapons, resources in the process of taking down the opponents. The last man or squad standing will be the winner of the match. This game needs a lot of focus and strategy which you have to build to play.

The game is very unpredictable and you don't know where are your enemies hiding to take you down. Also, you have to construct your own building to hide and to knock out others.

"He's one of the smartest players. He knows when to attack, when not to attack, to stay high ground. He's a strategic player," Bradley added.

In the Sunday finals apart from Bugha three more player also became millionaires. Psalm being the first runnerup with the second prize of $1.8 million, Epikwhale secures the third position with $1.2 million and Kreo on the fourth with $1.05 million, all the players are American.

Thiago Lapp player from Argentina with alias name King secures the fifth position with $900,000 prize money. He was the one who outperformed everyone and after Bugha and eliminated 21 opponents in six matches. Bugha scored 23 kills in all the six matches.

