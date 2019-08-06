Acer Unveils 8 New Gaming Laptops In India, Price Starts At Rs. 59,999

Acer Predator Triton 900- Premium Gaming Notebook With Convertible Design

Powered by the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, the Acer Predator Triton 900 gaming notebook comes in a robust futuristic convertible metal chassis. It boasts a 17.3-inch 4K IPS display that floats above the chassis. The premium notebook has a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge that flips, extends, or reclines the 17-inch display to offer 4 usage modes.

These four modes include- Display mode for sharing the screen with friends during gaming sessions, Ezel mode for playing games on the touch screen, notebook mode for traditional gaming scenarios, and stand mode, which effectively turns the Triton 900 into a tablet for gaming or using creator tools.

Interestingly, the Triton series 900's trackpad is placed beside the keyboard to give gamers natural hand placement while using both the keyboard and the trackpad. The gaming notebook is just 0.94" thin.

The Triton 900 will be available with 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, two 512GB 1M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs in Raid 0, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. The gaming machine is claimed to offer tear-free gameplay with up to 5GHz 1Turbo, 8 cores, 16 MB of smart cache. The Predator Triton 900 also offers per-key RGB backlighting, macro keys, switchable trackpad/Numpad and a mechanical keyboard.

Acer Predator Triton 500

Coming onto the Predator Triton 500, the gaming notebook boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD gaming display that offers 300 nits brightness with 144Hz refresh rates in overdrive at 3ms. The notebook measures 17.9mm in thickness and weighs approximately 2.1 kg. The gaming notebook has an all-metal chassis with bezels that measure 0.25"to create an impressive 81 percent body-to-screen ratio.

Acer claims that the Triton 500 can last up to 8-hourson one full charge. The graphics department is handled by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with Max-Q design. You have the option to buy the Triton 500 with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

Triton 500's GPU is overclockable and VR-Ready. Triton 500 also features NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. Both Predator Triton 900 and 500 also come integrated with Acer's advanced cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans to increase airflow by 45 percent.

Both the notebooks also feature Coolboost technology that keeps the notebooks cool during extended gaming sessions. As far as audio is concerned, both Triton 900 and Triton 500 feature audio by Waves that offer head tracking for a 3D audio experience.Price and

The price for these two machines start at Rs. 1,65,999 and you can buy them at Acer's E-Stores and at Acer Malls.

Acer Nitro 5 Series

Launched in two sizes- 15" and 17", the Nitro 5 gaming laptops are claimed to offer 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Nitro 5 series laptops feature 7.18 mm (0.28 inches) narrow-bezel design for an immersive gameplay experience. On the other hand, the new Nitro 7 gaming laptop offer 78 percent screen-to-body ratio and are claimed to last up to 7 hours on one full charge. The Nitro 7 gaming machine comes in sleek, mobile metal design measuring 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin.

The price of Acer Nitro 5 series starts at Rs. 84,999.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The newly designed Predator Helios 300 gaming notebooks bring a bold new look and will be available with up to new 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The Acer Predator Helios 300 will be available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 2060 or the latest GeForce GTX GPUs.

The price of Helios 300 15" notebook is Rs. 99,999 onwards. The price for the 17" variant starts at Rs. 1,14,999.

Acer Predator Helios 700

Acer Predator Helios 700 comes with an all-new 9th Gen Intel CoreTM i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. Acer has also fitted dual 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, five copper heat pipes, a vapor chamber and Acer CoolBoost Technology to keep the temperature in check during intense gaming session.

The price of Acer Predator Helios 700 starts at Rs. 2,49,999. These were all the new gaming notebooks by Acer that are worth your time if you are a gaming enthusiast.