Activision COO Confirms Call of Duty 2020 In Q4: Report

Coddy Johnson COO of Activision has confirmed that the game studio is working on a new Call of Duty game which is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. Last year during the financial results call Johnson had hinted towards more remasters in the pipeline. The news comes after the success of Spyro and Crash Bandicoot.

"So across console, PC, mobile and esports, the Call of Duty franchise has never been better positioned for growth and there is more to come, including entirely new experiences within the Modern Warfare universe, and then, of course, in Q4 of this year, a new premium Call of Duty release, which is already generating excitement in our play tests," seeking Alpha quoted Johnson as saying.

Currently, there is no information about the development of the upcoming Call of Duty and who is going to develop it. Last year Infinity Ward developed the Modern Warfare reboot which earned more than $600 million in the first three days.

"Our recent Call of Duty success illustrates the scale of our growth potential, as we expanded the community to more players in more countries on more platforms than ever before. With our strong content pipeline across our franchises and momentum in mobile, esports, and advertising, we look forward to continuing to delight our players, fans and stakeholders in 2020 and beyond," reports quoted Activision's CEO, Bobby Kotick.

Even with the double-digit percentage growth compared t Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 the company believes that the upcoming instalment will not perform as good as last year's Modern Warfare reboot.

Kotick also said that there will be soon a new announcement about the game, and there are chances of getting some new content within these IPs. As of now, there is no expected date or time frame suggested by the official about the launch of the game.

