Alienware Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Announces Most Powerful Alienware Aurora With New Design

Alienware is one of the first mainstream gaming PC brands in the world. The company is currently known for high-end gaming desktops, laptops, and gaming accessories. To commemorate this occasion, Dell's gaming branch has announced the most powerful Alienware Aurora in a new avatar.

The new design is being called "Legend 2.0 Design", which now comes with a transparent side panel, which gives a good look at the internals of the new Alienware Aurora from a brand that started from a (un)known location in the Nevada desert on October 15, 1996.

Alienware Aurora Features

The new Alienware Aurora features a liquid cooling system, which should help the PC to achieve sustained peak performance. It uses a new open-air design along with better cable management, at least when compared to the previous generation Alienware Aurora.

According to the company, the open-air design increases the chassis volume by 50 percent without increasing the actual footprint of the device. Similarly, every iteration of the new Alienware Aurora will feature two 120mm fans, while some of the high-end models will have up to four 120mm fans.

In terms of color options, the Alienware Aurora will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon color options. Coming to the performance aspect, the new Alienware Aurora is said to be 16 percent quieter at idle and nine percent quieter during CPU-intensive tasks. On top of that, it is also said to be 15 percent quieter when overclocked when compared to the previous generation Aurora.

Alienware Aurora Specifications

As of now, there is no information exact CPU that might power the new Alienware Aurora. However, considering the fact that the Intel Alder Lake CPU launch is just around the corner, the same is expected to be featured on the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop with NVIDIA RTX GPU.

In terms of pricing, the Alienware Aurora is expected to be available in multiple variants, where, the base model might use the Intel Core i5/i7, while the top-of-the-line model is likely to be powered by the Intel Core i9 processor, possibly with the NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU, and will be priced similar to the other desktops with similar configurations.

