Amazon accidentally leaks Bloodborne 2, Sunset Overdrive 2, ahead of the official announcement

Amazon Italy is known for leaking video games, and the latest leaks are among the most exciting ones. Members of Resetera forums have spotted, that website has once again added pages for some unannounced video games. The leaked games include Bloodborne 2 and Sunset Overdrive 2. This might be good news for gamers, but not so for the video game developers.

Both the games currently have placeholder dates on Amazon Italy for December 31 2019. The gaming companies are aiming for next year release and Amazon has already leaked the games. The listing suggests that the Bloodborne 2 and Sunset Overdrive 2 will be available for platforms like PS4 and Xbox One respectively. Amazon has revealed two of the biggest console exclusive games of 2019.

Amazon Italy has also listed the new Splinter Cell game, which is expected to be announced at E3. E3 2018 came and went without any announcements for new Splinter Cell. However, there are already many leaks about the game. Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the company will reveal the game at Gamescom in August, which is the next big gaming event after E3.

Apart from leaking the names of unannounced games, Amazon Italy has also revealed the release dates of games. According to the site, the PS4 exclusive Dream, which is developed by LittleBigPlanet studio Media Molecule, will release on February 22, 2019. Dark Souls Remastered for the Nintendo Switch and its Solaire of Astora amiibo, both will release on August 31, if the listing turns out to be true.

The Amazon listing also includes the Fortnite PS4 bundle. Earlier this bundle was leaked by PlayStation Italy. It's surprising how all these leaks are originating from Italian-based websites.

These listings might be confusing for many fans. But, considering previous leaks of the Forthnite PS4 bundle and Splinter Cell, it's safe to assume that these listing are legitimate. However, we still have to wait for the official announcements to back these listings.

