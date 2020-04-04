Just In
Amazon Planning To Enter Gaming Industry With Two New Online Games
Coronavirus lockdown is causing immense loss to all the organisations across the globe. Indian tech companies are also facing huge difficulties in maintaining the supply chain to keep up their businesses in this scenario.
However, amid the lockdown situation, it seems that the gaming industry is the only one which is growing. Looking at the current gaming scenario Amazon seems to be gearing up to enter the game industry with its first science-fiction shooter game called Crucible.
According to the report, the company is planning to launch the game next month. The company is also said to launch a multiplayer online game called New World alongside the launch of Crucible.
Crucible has been in development since 2017 by Relentless located in Seattle. The company finally taking advantage of its long term investment in the gaming industry. The company claims that it is also going to release a multiplayer online game called New World which is developed by game studio Irvine, situated in California.
According to the reports, Amazon is focusing more on its cloud computing technologies. The company is rushing to launch its cloud gaming in the video game industry. Currently, Google Stadia is the only competitor in the industry and Amazon is said to be working on Project Tempo which is said to be launch next year.
The company has also developed its game processing engine which is known as Lumberyard which is going to incorporate Amazon's cloud computing power. Reports also suggest that the company is busy in developing interactive games for Twitch where players can stream and talk to their viewers' simultaneous.
"The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games. We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we're bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games," said Mike Frazzini, Amazon's vice president for game services and studios.
