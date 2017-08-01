AMD launches the Radeon RX Vega GPUs in India

AMD has launched a new series of Graphics Processing Unit the Radeon RX Vega graphics card. Radeon RX Vega GPU series has three variants including the Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, the Radeon RX Vega 64 with air cooling, and the Radeon RX Vega 56.

Liquid cooling technology for GPUs has been quite successful in recent years and more and more gamers are resorting to the technology.

Raja Koduri, senior vice president and chief architect at Radeon Technologies Group, AMD mentioned that the GPUs are affordable and users do not have to compromise with the quality,"The enthusiast gaming experience is defined by high resolutions and a tear-free, buttery smooth 60 frames per second, something that only approximately 600,000 gamers are capable of enjoying today. But there are 4 million more gamers who aspire to enjoy that same enthusiast gaming experience without breaking the bank, and with Radeon RX Vega graphics cards we're working to give them that."

He further elaborated, "The combination of a Radeon RX Vega graphics card, a beautiful FreeSync display, and a high-performance Ryzen CPU and motherboard is everything a gamer needs to enjoy the best possible gaming experience, and with our Radeon Packs, we're delivering all three at a tremendous value. The groundbreaking new features in the 'Vega' architecture, including the High Bandwith Cache Controller, Rapid Packed Math, Next-Generation Compute Units, and Refined Geometry Engine, will ensure that gamers get even more out of their investments as new games take full advantage of them in the weeks and months to come."

AMD is making a lot of promises to its consumers and it is being considered that the brand is revamping to challenge Nvidia at its own game. AMD enjoys a fair share of market value and has always been favored by consumers who want a performance GPU at pocket-friendly cost. RX Vega series GPUs have a starting price of Rs. 25,500.