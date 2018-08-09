ENGLISH

AMD Radeon Raise your game offer: Buy selected AMD GPUs get up to 3 free PC games

All three AMD Radeon GPUs support DirectX®12 and Vulkan® titles

    AMD offers a huge selection of GPUs from entry-level to a premium tier. And now, the company has come up with a new set of offers, where the users can get up to 3 PC games for free of cost under "Rise the game" initiative.

    AMD Radeon Raise your game offer: Buy selected AMD GPUs get free games

    The company is offering the Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade®, and the Star Control®: Origins PC games for absolutely free of cost if a user purchases the following GPUs from the AMD lineup of GPU.

    If a user purchases the AMD Radeon RX Vega, or AMD Radeon RX 580 or the AMD Radeon RX 570 are eligible to these games at no additional cost. These games are highly optimized for the AMD GPUs and will offer greater graphics and higher frame rates in a system powered by AMD GPUs.

    Do note that, these are the upcoming PC gaming titles and here is an information about the date of availability of these games.

    • Strange Brigade will launch on August 28
    • Star Control: Origins  will launch on September 20
    • Assassin's Creed Odyssey  will launch onOctober 5

    How to get this offer

    Buy any of the above-listed GPU from a selected retailer and you will be getting a coupon code, which contains a license for these games.

    After the launch of the game, go to the respective website and download the game by entering the license details.

    Price (as per the online listing)

    • AMD Radeon RX Vega : Rs 36,667
    • AMD Radeon RX 580 : Rs 24,000
    • AMD Radeon RX 570 : Rs 18,200

    We have made a detailed review of the AMD Ryzen RX 580 GPU with 8 GB video memory, check out the review to known mode about the recent graphics card from AMD.

    Terms and conditions

    • Purchases made between 7th of August 2018 to 3rd of November 2018 are eligible for this offer
    • If the supply of coupon code is exhausted, then the buyer is ineligible for this offer
    • This offer is only available via participating retailers only and the company has not provided any details on the list of eligible retailers
    • The coupon code for these games will expire on the 31st of December 2018 and one has to redeem these games on or before December 31st, 2018.

