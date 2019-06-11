AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 Are The First Set Of GPUs Based on 7nm Navi Architecture News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially launched two new mid-tier GPUs at E3 2019 which uses the 7nm "Navi" architecture, offering better performance per watt of power compared to the competition. The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and the AMD Radeon RX 5700 are the latest GPUs from AMD, which directly competes against the RTX 2070 and the RTX 2060, respectively. Here is everything you need to know about the latest GPUs from AMD.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT features and specs

As of now, the RX 5700 XT is priced at $449, which makes it $50 cheaper than the RTX 2070, which retails for $500. However, the special 50th-anniversary edition still retails for $499. The GPU will be available via AMD official website, starting from July 7. As per the raw performance is concerned, the RTX 5700 XT offers 9.75 teraflops of performance. The 50th-anniversary edition offers a base clock speed of 1680 MHz and offers 10.14 teraflops of performance.

As per the specifications are concerned, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT offers 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory with a clock speed of 1605 MHz. The GPU can be overclocked, and AMD offers a seven-phase digital power system to support stable overclocking. According to the company, the RX 5700 XT performs 20% better than the RTX 2070.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 features and specs

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 retails for $379, which is $29 expensive than the competition (RTX 2060). Just like the RX 5700 XT, the RX 5700 also offers 8 GB of video memory (GDDR6) which runs at lower clock speed.

With respect to performance, the 7nm Navi architecture based GPU offer 7.95 teraflops of performance, and in the real world usage, the performance of the RX 5700 is similar to the RTX 2060.

What do we think about the RX 5700 XT and the RX 5700?

AMD is going head to head with the Nvidia by launching GPUs, which are faster and affordable. The RX 5700 XT seems like a great GPU especially for those who like to play games @ 1440p resolution. Similarly, the RX 5700 is also a great offering, which comes with features like Radeon Anti-Lag technology, which improves the response time of the game by 30%.

At least on paper, these GPUs seems very potent, and stay tuned to over full review to learn more about the AMD GPUs and how they will perform under the real world stress, especially while playing games like the Shadow Of the Tomb Rider or the Battlefield V.